The day Carson Webb Jones was named a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist, Maryville coach Derek Hunt approached Carson Walker Jones and congratulated him.
It is far from the only time Hunt has gotten a laugh out of his senior quarterback and senior wide receiver sharing the same name. Whenever the two are standing next to each other at practice, Hunt will yell, “Carson,” just to get both to look, and there are other acts of hijinks that seemingly never get old.
“I don’t know that you can get two better kids,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “They’re so easy to joke with and laugh with. It’s just kind of cool how good of friends they are because I would just imagine that if there are two kids with the same name, they probably wouldn’t be really good friends, but they are, and they are two really great kids.”
The duo may have the same initials, but they had vastly different paths to the starting roles they will occupy when Maryville (11-0) hosts West Ridge (9-2) at 7 p.m. today in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Carson Webb Jones was pegged as a multi-year starting quarterback the minute he joined the program. He could have started as a sophomore had current Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers not already been entrenched under center, but he has lived up to — perhaps even surpassed — his potential since taking over a year ago.
Hunt admits he was not really sure if Carson Walker Jones would be able to contribute to the program when he was a freshman. The wide receiver bided his time as he was relegated to the junior varsity team his entire sophomore campaign and only played a handful of varsity snaps as a junior before eventually breaking through this season.
“I’m so proud of Carson (Walker Jones) because he is a perfect example for what we hope our guys look at as a role model,” Hunt said. “You may not be a star your freshman, sophomore or even your junior year, but if you continue to work and understand delayed gratification, you’ll have a chance when you get to your junior or senior year. He kept improving, and then you blink and it was a no-brainer because he was one of the best receivers on the team.
“That’s what makes coaching football so much fun: every kid is different. I speak for our coaching staff when I say that we couldn’t be more proud of both Carsons for the way they have led this team.”
Carson Webb Jones became the third consecutive Maryville quarterback to be named a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist on Nov. 4, following in the footsteps of current UAB signal caller Dylan Hopkins and Chambers. He has completed 74.6% of his passes (129-of-173) for 1,805 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing one interception, and he has also rushed for 166 yards and five more scores.
“He’s definitely deserving, and he basically did all of that without playing in the fourth in all but one game,” Hunt said. “Statistically, when you compare him to other finalists, his stats are so impressive, and they could really be so much more.
“In my opinion, he’s one of the best players in the state and certainly one of the better quarterbacks to ever play at Maryville High School.”
Carson Webb Jones’ favorite targets are senior wide receivers Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks, but Carson Walker Jones has been reliable and efficient when called upon. He has 12 catches for 136 yards, and nine of his receptions have led to either a first down or touchdown.
However, his biggest impact may come as a run blocker, where he has helped pave the way for Maryville to rush for 2,383 yards on 315 carries (7.6 yards per carry).
“He’s not one of those big targets that you think of, but he has been huge for us,” Carson Webb Jones said. “He’s one of those underrated guys that we have on our team that people aren’t expecting to go out and make big plays, but we rely on him a lot and I think he’s done a really good job.”
“It’s been awesome (to have a bigger role this season),” Carson Walker Jones added. “I have a lot of respect for everybody on this team and the coaches, and it has been a lot of fun. I’m glad I play for Maryville.”
The two state that has not been much of a problem with having the same name since meeting each other in the seventh grade, but they enjoy all of the jokes.
They have also grown accustomed to hearing Carson Jones ring throughout Shields Stadium whenever one of them is able to make a play, and they hope those announcements continue against West Ridge and throughout the rest of the playoffs.
“To see our progression, it’s been a lot of fun to watch over the years,” Carson Webb Jones said. “We’ve done really well this year, and hopefully we can continue that.”
