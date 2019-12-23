Opposing teams have every reason to fear Meg Mersman.
The senior is a violent hitter is someone whose swing produces a one-of-a-kind sound while being a stifling defensive force at the net, and she uses that reputation to her advantage every chance she gets.
“I walk out and know people fear me,” Mersman told The Daily Times. “A lot of people would be self-conscious about that, but I think that is one of the most amazing things. When captains go and shake hands before the coin toss, I try to break the other girl’s hand just to be intimidating because when I step on the court, I mean business.”
The combination of natural ability molded by hard work over the years and an unwavering confidence is what made Mersman a force and propelled her to being named the 2019 Daily Times Volleyball Player of the Year.
“She came in as a freshman with that confidence, ready to own her position and she did that,” Maryville coach Angel Babelay said. “That bled over into the rest of our team, especially this year because they all bought in and fed off that confidence.”
The Lipscomb signee had a team-best .426 hitting percentage and logged 467 kills and 197 blocks this season. She averaged 4.4 kills and 1.9 blocks per set, figures that were at least twice as high as her next closest teammate.
Mersman turned in four of her most dominant performances when it mattered most, posting 61 kills and 24 blocks to lead Maryville to its first District 4-AAA championship in more than a decade. The Lady Rebels dropped one set in those four tournament matches.
“I think I saw Meg smile on the court more that week than probably her entire playing career — and I don’t mean that negatively,” Babelay said. “She enjoyed playing out there. I think she finally trusted the rest of her team to get it done and I think some of the pressure was finally off her shoulders. She had fun, and I think it showed.”
Mersman started as a freshman in a star-studded, senior-clad lineup that included current SEC standouts Madison Coulter (Tennessee) and Chesney McClellan (Auburn), but their departure left Mersman with the burden of carrying an entire program.
She lived up to the expectations placed upon her as a player, but the Lady Rebels couldn’t say the same until their superstar developed trust with the supporting cast around her.
It made all the difference this season, and Mersman admitted as much, saying the realization that “volleyball isn’t everybody’s life like it is mine” was pivotal in her growth.
“Sometimes it definitely felt like there were only one or two people out there that wanted to win or were working hard,” Mersman added. “That would get frustrating at points, but I knew I had to put that aside because it is high school volleyball and everybody works together.
“I had to tell myself to keep encouraging them and doing what I could because I’m out here to win and we had to get everybody on the same page.”
“She wants to be the best and she wants everybody around her to be the best, too,” Babelay added. “That showed this year. I think she knew she couldn’t do it by herself, and she found ways to connect with her teammates and to get them to buy in to our goal as a team, and they started feeding off each other and working together.”
All the kills and blocks meant nothing without the hardware to go along with them.
That is no longer a blemish on Mersman’s legacy after she matured enough to overcome the one hurdle that kept the most dominant player in the area from attaining the success she sought.
“We may not all be on the same level, but we can still get the same things done,” Mersman said. “One of the most important things I’ve learned is just being patient with others. Not only teaching them from your own experiences but learning from what they can teach you.”
