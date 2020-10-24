Megan Carroll raised both her hands into the air as soon as the center referee awarded Maryville a penalty kick.
The junior midfielder wanted to be the one to end a scoreless tie and punch the Lady Rebels’ ticket to Murfreesboro for the third consecutive season. The confidence in herself was apparent as she strode to the ball and buried it past Science Hill goalkeeper Cayden Norris in the 78th minute to propel Maryville to a 1-0 victory Saturday in the Class AAA sectionals at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“That’s what you want out of a player, not somebody walking away from the ball,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “We’ve gone back and forth between Kayla (Barr) and Megan all year long, but you feel good about the PK being taken when you have someone who raises two hands and says, ‘Give me this.’”
“It sounds cheesy, but all I was thinking was, ‘Don’t miss,’” Carroll added. “It’s just you, the ball, the keeper and the back of the net, and you block out everything else around you. You just have to execute it.”
Carroll provided the heroics, but senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Vananda and Maryville’s back line proved to be the saviors.
Science Hill controlled the run of play for much of the match, creating a bevy of opportunities that the Lady Rebels extinguished or, in some cases, had the good fortune of watching sail wide of goal.
A 20th minute shot from Megan Burleson that curled just outside the right post was the closest the Lady Hilltoppers came to scoring, but there were a few other attempts that produced a scare, including a free kick in the 77th minute that Vananda corralled at full extension to preserve Maryville’s lead.
“I thought Aaliyah had a really good game between the pipes, and we can’t say enough about her efforts,” Feather said. “It’s her first year as a keeper, and it looks a little bit unorthodox at times, but she still is keeping clean sheets.
“Our back line had a little bit of luck, but we really liked their character. To keep Megan Burleson off the board, even if she comes inches away, that’s hard to do.”
Whether it be because of luck, skill or a little bit of both, the Lady Rebels have proven they can win in the tightest situations — a trait that can only benefit them in the state tournament.
Maryville earned the right to host the sectional after an overtime goal by sophomore winger Kayla Barr in the Region 2-AAA championship Thursday.
“Every single match is going to be like that because every team plays at such a high level,” Carroll said. “It is definitely going to help us make sure that we execute in the final seconds because, at state, one goal can make the difference just like it did tonight.”
Maryville has become a state tournament staple, reaching Murfreesboro five times in the past six years, but this trip is different than the rest. The Lady Rebels were tasked with replacing senior class that was instrumental in reaching the state semifinals last season, including their entire midfield.
A season-opening loss to Knoxville West fueled the doubt, even from Feather’s father, who scoffed at the thought of Maryville believing it could compete for a district championship following that defeat.
The Lady Rebels have accomplished much more than a district title, continuing to live up to a standard few thought they could to once again get the opportunity to play for a state championship.
“I knew we’d get it together and they did,” Feather said. “We have girls that have a lot of character, and to be able to do this three years straight and five of the last six, it’s a testament to the type of girls that we have playing in this area — not just good soccer players, but competitors as well.
“The only thing familiar about 2020 is this team and this moment for a lot of people. In unprecedented times, to still find that familiarity and come through when everyone is counting on them, I think they’ve captured the hearts of a lot of people, especially me.”
