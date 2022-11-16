KNOXVILLE — Tennessee trip back to Knoxville after its loss to Colorado on Sunday in Nashville was one of instant understanding.
“I feel like with a lot of places after a loss it sucks for anybody, but we knew what we had to do to come back and bounce back as a team," sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack said. "We knew it started with toughness and we knew it started with trust. Those two things were the biggest for us.
"Even on the ride back, we knew what it took to come back and continue to have a great season. I would say that loss actually had some benefits for us as far as growing, getting to that next level. I felt like it was a good trip back as far as trusting each other and communicating with each other on how to get better.”
The collective realization led to a noticeable shift in approach, which was the main difference between a disappointing loss to Colorado and an 81-50 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena in the eyes of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.
"I've often said, as a coach, most of the games you lose, you lose in practice. You lose it with your preparation," Barnes said. "... The fact is we weren't who we need to be. ... We're going to have to reestablish who we are, but we're not going to be able to do it with a one-shot deal. The only way to do it is to come back and do it again and again and again."
The early stages of that resurgence started with a defensive effort akin to the best performances under Barnes.
Tennessee (2-1) stifled Florida Gulf Coast (2-2), limiting it to 30.4% shooting (14-for-46) while forcing 17 turnovers three days after letting Colorado shoot 53.6% in the second half.
"I think we weren’t shooting the ball well offensively (against Colorado) and things weren’t going well on that end because we weren’t looking to have any sort of inside game," Barnes said. "I think we let it affect us on the defensive end and we got down. But to be quite honest, and I told these guys, I think they thought that we were just going to walk in and play and be fine.
"... The fact that we didn’t answer will always be on me. And as much we talk about it, the fact is, it’s mindset. It was totally different (against FGCU)."
“I think it is easy when you know you have a good team to forget how hard it is," senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua added. "You can’t just walk out there and win even if you are good, especially with the type of teams that we play. Our schedule is always tough. We always have to keep that hard-nosed mentality that we have to go out there, play our game and focus on being the best versions of us and never really worry about who we are playing and are they good or are they not.
"As long as we are taking care of ourselves and making sure we are coming in the right way and looking good.”
The Vols looked more like the team it was expected to be in the preseason versus the Eagles, albeit against a team ranked 216th in the nation, according to KenPom.
A stiffer test is on the horizon as Tennessee opens the Battle 4 Atlantis against Butler on Wednesday at Paradise Island, Bahamas. UT will face either BYU or USC in the second round of the tournament Thursday.
"You can never, ever underestimate anybody you play," Barnes said. "That’s probably the biggest cardinal sin in athletics. Not being ready to play, not executing like we needed to. Looking back on it, who knows, it might be the best thing that ever happened to us. It might be. We’ll see. I know the way we responded tonight is a compliment to our players.”
