OLIVER SPRINGS — Micah Franklin last played quarterback in the seventh grade, but he was more than willing to get back under center if it could provide a spark for a struggling Greenback offense.
“I was expecting it because I heard a lot of talk about it,” Franklin told The Daily Times. “I knew he wanted to change things up, and I told him I didn’t care to step up and try to change whatever we could.”
The William Blount transfer’s transition from running back to quarterback did not lead the Cherokees (1-3, 1-1 Region 2-1A) to their first on-field win of the season against Oliver Springs, but it did provide some hope a turnaround is on the horizon.
Franklin completed 20 of his 28 passes for 115 yards — the first time this season Greenback has amassed more than 100 yards through the air. He also added another 54 yards on the ground, including an 8-yard touchdown run.
The offense was expected to be centered around Franklin’s ability as a runner and senior Blake Fields, who also joined the backfield ahead of the 21-7 loss to the Bobcats after starting the first three games at wide receiver, but a two-possession deficit for most of the second half forced the Cherokees to rely on his arm during an attempted comeback.
“We at least showed on film that we’re capable of throwing the ball and because of that, maybe other teams won’t load the box and we’ll be able to do some things in the run game,” Greenback coach Greg Ryan said. “We’re not physically strong enough to move people. We have to pretty much cover guys up, so we can’t be outnumbered as well.”
Greenback scored a combined seven points in its first three games of the season with freshman quarterback Brennan Duggan under center, a total Franklin matched by orchestrating an 11-play, 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He went 6-for-7 on the drive and completed passes to four different receivers while also rushing three times for 24 yards.
Franklin did throw a pair of interceptions, the first of which led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Oliver Springs quarterback Zack Elliott that put Greenback in a 14-0 hole and the second coming in the final minute when the game was already decided, but he otherwise made good decisions with the ball.
“I didn’t know how he would do with it being his first game starting at quarterback, how he’d sit in the pocket or how his vision and reads would be, but I’m super proud of him because he is capable of being a good quarterback,” Ryan said. “Micah is an athlete, and he can do a lot of things.”
The Cherokees, who will host rival Lenoir City at 7:30 p.m. Friday, are going to need Franklin to do a lot more if they expect to turn things around and make another deep playoff run, even if it is in a role nobody expected.
“I know a lot of the kids on this team look up to me,” Franklin said. “Every day at practice, they’re all right there with me and watching how I do in practice, so I’m just trying to lead for them.
“In the long run, we’re going to get better. All we can do is go forward from here.”
