GREENBACK — When Micah Franklin looks around at the rolling hills, farmland and small-town geography of Greenback, he’s content.
“I definitely am happy that I ended up here,” Franklin told The Daily Times. “Not only football, but the school, too. Just everything around here in this community is different, and I like it a lot.”
The senior transferred from William Blount to Greenback before his junior year, transitioning from playing running back to earning the Cherokees’ starting quarterback job under former coach Greg Ryan.
He had already made an impact as a tailback with the Governors, often shouldering the rushing load and even throwing a touchdown pass against Morristown West during his sophomore season, but he faced a new test in learning to play quarterback for the Cherokees.
Franklin didn’t just pass that test for Ryan; he’s done the same for first-year Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston, whose team will play at Cloudland at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“Micah’s been great for us, running the ball, throwing the ball,” Edmiston said. “He’s stepped up in big games. In the Midway game, throwing three touchdowns. He’s really kept our offense in the game. Really proud of him.”
Franklin’s athleticism has paced Greenback (3-6, 3-3 Region 2-1A) during an up-and-down season. The Cherokees have tallied just three wins so far, but their .500 region record was good enough to earn them a playoff berth.
The senior has paced the Cherokees’ offense, even at times the team struggled overall; he threw for 221 yards and ran for 51 in Greenback’s loss to Oneida and ran for 91 yards in a loss to Loudon.
In Greenback’s heartbreaking 29-28 loss to Midway, in which Franklin was stopped inches short on a pivotal two-point conversion attempt, he threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 65 yards.
“I feel like I’m definitely more of a solid runner,” Franklin said. “At William Blount, I started at running back. Then I moved down here and I was placed at quarterback. I just do whatever I can to step up for the team.”
Playing and leading well on the field isn’t the only task placed on Franklin. He’s also had the challenge of helping guide the team through a coaching transition, a tough ask especially during a player’s senior season and following a 2020 campaign in which Greenback deviated from its recent success to finish just 5-7.
“You have to show trust toward the coach so the younger kids also trust you and the coach, too,” Franklin said. “It’s really a lot of adapting to the new coaching style, stuff like that, the scheme.”
Edmiston has seen the payoff of Franklin’s efforts.
“(He’s a) senior leader, and we’ve got a lot of young guys out there,” Edmiston said. “He’s definitely done a good job of being a leader on the offense.”
Franklin suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half of Friday’s 16-14 loss at Oakdale, but the hope after the game was that he would be able to return for the Cloudland matchup. It’s just another example of the trials and tribulations he and his team have faced in the past two years.
Franklin, though, wouldn’t change how things have ended up.
“It’s definitely been a tough season so far,” Franklin said. “Just trying to lead, be an example for the younger kids, but throughout the year I feel like I’ve bettered myself and I know that they’re looking up to me, too.”
