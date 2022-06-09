Michael Bradshaw walked onto the course at Green Meadow Country Club on Thursday with reason to be confident.
He’s taken first in the Blount County Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament’s Championship division three times in a row. Such success can lead to plenty of self-belief while teeing off a quest for a fourth straight title; it can also lead to plenty of anxiety.
“It does (affect your mindset) a little bit, I’m not going to lie,” Bradshaw told The Daily Times. “It’s in the back of your head, but at the same time, once you hit that first shot, it’s one shot at a time and just go from there.”
Bradshaw played like a reigning champion, shooting a 6-under 66 to take a five-stroke lead on the tournament’s first day.
“Got off to a good start and kind of kept it together there at the end,” Bradshaw said. “Started hitting it a little sideways, but it’s the first day. Just always good to get off to a good start.”
“What a day by Michael Bradshaw,” tournament director Robbie Lotz said. “Four-time champion, longtime member here at Green Meadow. Just took advantage of the pristine conditions today.”
Brandon Nichols sits in second place in the division after shooting a 71. Michael Mars finished two strokes back of Nichols at 73.
Though the action shifts today to Lambert Acres Golf Club in Maryville, Bradshaw doesn’t plan on making any changes as he looks to keep his lead secure.
“On the golf course, first day, it’s good to get off to a good start,” Bradshaw said. “Then go see what Lambert has and just kind of stick with the same game plan. Just hit it one shot at a time and go find it and do the best you can from there.”
Cupp challenging in Senior division: Scott Cupp is more than familiar with competing in the Blount County Amateur; he’s done so for approximately 30 years.
What he’s not used to is playing in another division. In all of his prior appearances, he played in the Open group, but he teed off in the Senior division Thursday.
“I didn’t even know I was going to be in the Senior division,” Cupp said. “I just got there and they said, ‘If you’re over 50 (you can be in that division).’ I used to think you had to be 55. I just looked and saw they only had seven or eight and thought, ‘Sure, I’ll do it.’”
Cupp made the most of his new surroundings, shooting a 75 to finish four strokes behind leader and reigning division champion Gary Wear, who tallied a 71.
“Today, I was four-over after six. Then I played one-under the rest of the way, so that was a good finish,” Cupp said. “I don’t ever usually get started well out there for whatever reason, and that was no different today, but I had a good back-nine, shot one-under on the back. Course is in good shape, I had a lot of fun.”
“Scott has been a contender in the Open division for the last decade,” Lotz added. “So for him to move over to the Senior (division), good for him, he’s got an opportunity to win that division.”
Cupp has more experience with Lambert Acres and Egwani Farms, where Sunday’s finale will be played, than Green Meadow and Wild Laurel Golf Course, the tournament’s host spot on Friday. He hopes that will play to his advantage, though he’s already proven he doesn’t need familiarity to be successful.
“Hopefully, I may be able to make up some ground,” Cupp said. “We’ll see.”
‘Smooth’ first day: Strong performances and competition weren’t limited to the Championship and Senior divisions.
Kevin Gryder sits in first place in the Open group after shooting a 74; he won that division last year, but has plenty of competition in Brad White, who finished just a stroke behind him. Marcus Fair tallied a 70 to carve an early lead in the Super Senior division, followed by Bobby Perkinson at 73.
As for the logistics of the tournament’s first day, things couldn’t have gone better for Lotz and his team, and they’ll look to keep that streak going as the tournament moves to Lambert Acres.
“No delays. Everybody got done at about four-and-a-half hours or less, so perfect timing,” Lotz said. “Tournament ran as smooth as it has. Just talked to the pro here at Green Meadow. (They) said, ‘Tournament is as well organized as it has been in the last few years,’ so that was a good compliment for my crew.”
