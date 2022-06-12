When Michael Bradshaw began competing in the Blount County Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament, he struggled for success.
“I had probably four of five years of finishing second before I actually won,” Bradshaw, who has participated in the tournament for approximately 12 years, told The Daily Times.
He’s since made a habit of winning, tallying his fourth straight Championship division title in Sunday’s finale at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockwood.
Bradshaw finished 5-under overall, shooting a 72 on Sunday to bring his four-day total to 281. He took an early lead in the tournament and never faltered; division runner-up Brandon Nichols ended 17 shots behind Bradshaw.
“Learning the golf courses I think has a lot to do with it, with these younger guys,” Bradshaw said. “Knowing the golf course, knowing how it’s going to be set up kind of gives me a little bit of an advantage, being a little bit older, but at the same time, you’ve still got to do golf shots and prepare. I think I did a good job of that this week.
“Just never getting myself in trouble. Always keeping the golf ball right in front of me where I can always see it. Keep it in play, hitting good shots. Maybe didn’t putt my best for the weekend, but it was good enough.”
He’s already hoping for another trophy next year.
“Just to be able to come out here and compete again is a lot of fun,” Bradshaw said. “I always kind of gear my summer (for) practicing and stuff, getting ready for this event, so it’s just good that practice paid off.”
After shooting a 5-under 65 with no bogeys on Saturday, Gryder held a substantial lead in the Open division entering Sunday’s finale. That meant he could cruise, and he did, winning the Open title with a 288 overall score, 17 shots ahead of second-place finisher Brad White.
“So today, I went into it with an 11-shot lead,” Gryder said. “Shot 1-under on the front, then when I went to the back, I just kind of hit it around, I knew everything was in good shape.”
Gryder won his first title last year, and after a long tenure playing in the tournament, he’s glad to be on the winning side now twice in a row.
“I donated for a long time,” he said jokingly. “Now it’s time to get some back. I’m happy, I am.”
As Scott Cupp and Peter Bollant threatened his lead near the end of the back nine, Wear emulated his son, Braedon, a standout golfer who won state at Alcoa and now plays for the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
“My son’s a Division I golfer and I watch him all the time,” Wear said. “I watch him in clutch times perform. I just thought, ‘Gosh, just do what he does. Just don’t worry about the score. Just focus on the next shot.’ That’s what I did and it worked out perfectly. I birdied the last two holes, so it was good.”
With the heroics, Wear claimed his second straight Senior division title, shooting a 73 to finish at 299 and scrape past Bollant (301) and Cupp (303).
“I’m very excited,” Wear said. “I played solid golf all three days. I had a bad score at Lambert Acres, but so did everybody else because that’s the way they set the course up. I played well the other three rounds.”
As for his son, Wear still holds him in higher regard.
“He’s a whole lot better player than I am, just put it that way,” Wear said.
The 86-year-old won the Super Senior title by shooting an 86 and finishing at 309, just one shot ahead of Dick McCord and two ahead of Jack Jackson.
“I really am excited at my age to be able to come out and play against these guys and win this tournament,” Perkinson said. “Four days, especially as old as I am, it is a struggle, but came out okay. I’m pretty comfortable three or four days in a row, so it didn’t bother me that much, but it was pretty hot out there today.”
Perkinson, who also won in 2019 and has a few Senior division titles to his name as well, started playing in the tournament not long after 1984. He even had a stint as its director.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with these guys,” Perkinson said. “I in no way hit it as far as I used to, but I’m still pretty competitive because I do good iron play and good putting.”
The top four finishers in each flight Sunday at Egwani Farms received a prize of credit to the clubhouse of their choosing.
“The finale on the farm did not disappoint as this is just a great place to finish the tournament,” tournament director Robbie Lotz said.
It was Lotz’s second year running the Blount County Amateur.
“Got a lot of compliments,” Lotz said. “Plenty of help this year from Suzanne Graves, Carrie Hilbert, Tyler Graves, Josh Hilbert. Just a complete team effort to make everything run smooth as it could be for these last four days. I look forward to continuing this on as it looks like we got plenty of positive feedback. Looks like Blount County golf is in good hands.”
