INDIANAPOLIS — Jett Howard committed to play for Michigan on Oct. 13, 2021, but Michigan coach Juwan Howard was not always confident that he would land his own son.
“I was concerned. I was,” Juwan Howard said. “… I still wanted my son to choose his school that he felt was best for his college future because I’ve already had mine. It’s about him, and I wanted him to enjoy the recruiting experience because he deserved it. He earned that right.
Tennessee, being a great program, I left impressed with them, too, but my wife was too damn happy about Tennessee, and Jett was excited about the program and what they had to offer for his development, and he was truly impressed with coach (Rick Barnes).
“(It really) came close. He was leaning toward Tennessee, and now you look at it full circle. Here we are now in the NCAA Tournament facing each other in the second round.”
However, Barnes knew it would be tough to draw Jett Howard away from the school where his dad coaches and his brother, Jace, plays.
“I learned a long time ago that blood is thicker than water,” Barnes said with a smile.
Barnes added he never felt led on by the Howard family, saying the 4-star IMG Academy forward who is currently ranked the No. 37 prospect in the country had “sincere interest” in Tennessee.
Jett Howard took an official visit to Tennessee on Sept. 11, a week before his official visit to Michigan. Juwan Howard was unable to attend because of an important official visit for another Michigan target but still gained respect for Tennessee as he engaged in a recruiting battle.
“I left impressed, impressed with the man, because I watched him from afar,” Juwan Howard said. “I have seen his success and how he’s turned around programs and things over at Texas and how they played some fun, exciting basketball and always stayed competitive.
“… Rick Barnes was there as the head coach (at Texas) when I was playing for the Houston Rockets. There were three years in a row where we had our training camp at UT, so I was familiar with Coach Barnes. Then to get a chance to talk to him, understand the man, being a family man, also heard about a program and how he’s helped to develop these guys who have had success in the NBA now like Kevin Durant and TJ Ford. He’s had a lot of success in every program he’s been involved at.”
Knoxville Catholic senior guard and 4-star prospect BJ Edwards is currently the Vols’ only signee in the Class of 2022, but they were not too far off from landing a second with Jett Howard.
“I think a lot of people weren’t recruiting Jett at the time assuming that he would be with his dad, which he ended up being, but it so happened when we got involved it kept developing more,” Barnes said. “Got to know his family extremely well, and Juwan was great with us and he didn’t make the visit when they came down, but getting to know his family, just a wonderful family. Absolutely beautiful family.
“In the end, we knew it would be very difficult, but we thought it was worth trying to make it happen. We certainly don’t regret the effort that we put into it.”
