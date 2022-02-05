FRANKLIN — Jarod Walker and Cannon Johnson could not avoid the falls that Dobyns-Bennett needed to upend Maryville in the opening round of the Class AA State Dual Championship, but Maryville coach Alex Cate felt like neither should have been in that position to begin with.
A string of matches that the Rebels felt could have gone differently in the middle of the dual instead resulted in pins for the Indians, leading to a 39-38 defeat Saturday inside the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park. The Rebels were eliminated from the tournament with a 40-35 loss to Nolensville in its next dual.
“We left a lot of points on board that we needed to collect to win that match,” Cate told The Daily Times. “Dobyns-Bennett needed to wrestle a certain way and get a certain number of bonus points and swing matches, and they did. There were a couple of matches that I feel could have gone either way and those matches favored them in that dual.
“It came down to the end there, but there was a lot that happened along the way, starting at the beginning. Those are the hard ones to lose because you feel like there was a little more that we could have done.”
Maryville held a 23-3 advantage over Dobyns-Bennett after five matches in which Peyton Cooper, Adrian Gumm and Cameron Abbott all collected pins and Kainen Kyle defeated Bryce Pulitzer with a technical fall.
The Rebels and Indians swapped falls in the next two matches before Dobyns-Bennett collected three straight pins to trim Maryville’s lead to 29-27.
Wes Day and Michael Colligan collected nine points for the Rebels with a 5-4 decision and a fall, respectively, before Walker and Johnson were pinned — the first coming in 46 seconds and the latter after a three-minute, 44-second bout — to send Maryville to the consolation bracket.
“There were a couple that looked a little nervous, but we had some good things happen, too,” Cate said. “Hayden (McDonald) lost in an ultimate tiebreaker and he lost to that kid earlier in the year, so that was an improvement that he was right in the mix with him.
“The guy Peyton Cooper went against was tough, and Peyton was able to get a pin. We did a couple of things that went our way, but they kind of got that momentum going in the middle where I thought we could have been a little stronger.”
It was the same story against Nolensville.
Maryville jumped out to a 23-11 advantage, bolstered by back-to-back pins from Lovin and Chimeno before Nolensville notched four straight falls in a combined 10:33. Colligan kept the Rebels alive with a pin of Tate Crowell, but Walker fell to Grant Pryor to end their dual season.
“You hate to lose the ones where you see the potential for your team, and we had the potential to win both of those,” Cate said. “The momentum was kind of back and forth (against Nolensville) where we would get some good things going and so would they, but there in the middle, they were able to get on a run. We made a few mistakes and they capitalized.”
Maryville had aspirations of picking up its first dual win at state since Feb. 2, 2019 versus Tullahoma en route to earning a top-four finish. However, nine of the 14 wrestlers who competed in the two duals return next year with hopes of reaching the bar they fell short of.
It should also give the Rebels some motivation heading into the Region 2-AA individual tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I hope this weekend sparks some fire in them to work,” Cate said. “The focus changes a little bit because there were some matches out there where we needed a major or we needed a pin, but now, it’s just about getting the next win and surviving. They don’t have to overextend themselves trying to get those bonus points.
“There are a lot of them who I think will qualify for sectional and qualify for state, but they are going to have to be on their A-game to be on the medal stand at state because they’re right on that cusp.”
