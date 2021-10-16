KNOXVILLE — For the past three weeks, Tennessee had its quarterback problem solved with Hendon Hooker starting.
The Vols’ 31-26 loss to then-No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday at Neyland Stadium revealed why Hooker has taken charge of Josh Heupel’s high-flying offense. It also revealed why Joe Milton lost the starting job.
While Hooker already had the admiration of Tennessee’s fan base, he nearly took that relationship a step forward, putting together a drive with less than a minute left that brought the Vols inside the Rebels’ 25-yard line.
Hooker’s Houdini acts turned near-tackles into first down runs and gave Tennessee (4-3, 2-2 SEC) a chance late, but one of those plays cost him, too, as he left the game with an apparent injury after taking a hit near the end of a first-down run.
Enter Milton, who hasn’t seen the field for serious playing time since the second half of Tennessee’s loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
Like Hooker, the embattled Michigan transfer, who won the starting job ahead of the season opener, had a shot at some redemption with the field position Hooker set him up in.
His first pass was to Cedric Tillman in the end zone, and while Tillman was able to get his fingertips on the ball, the pass was a little too high to ensure the game-winning score.
Three seconds still remained and Milton flashed his own impressive athletic ability by eluding Ole Miss rushers and rolling left, but instead of making one final throw to beyond the goal line, he made a run for it, quickly diminishing any shot the Vols had at scoring when he was knocked out of bounds well shy of the end zone.
“I think everyone in this room knows what needed to happen,” Heupel said. “You want to put (the ball) into the endzone.”
Tillman, who finished the game with seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, said after the game that the play was drawn up for a pass, but the break down from Milton prevented it from happening.
“There was definitely a concept,” Tillman said. “Once again, I have to go back and look on film to see how it played out. It didn’t play out the way we wanted it to.”
As for Hooker’s status, Heupel hadn’t seen enough to comment on his status.
Hooker was 17-of-26 passing on the night, racking up 233 yards and a touchdown through the air and another 108 yards rushing on 20 carries. His status for Oct. 23’s primetime showdown with No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa looms even larger.
“No update on Hendon at this point,” Heupel said. “It’s too early (to tell) and we’ll find out as the weekend goes on.”
Defense limits Rebels
Without looking at the final result in the box score, it would have appeared like a Tennessee win.
The Vols limited the SEC’s top offense to just 31 points and sacked Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral five times, with two sacks coming from defensive lineman Matthew Butler.
Tennessee also forced Corral into his first interception of the season when defensive back Trevon Flowers snagged one of his passes in the fourth quarter.
“It felt great,” Flowers said. “Personally, I felt like my team needed a break. We needed something to go our way to change the momentum of the game. I was willing to do that by any chance, but I couldn’t have done it without the other 10 guys on the field, so credit those guys.”
The biggest difference maker was, to no surprise, Corral.
The Heisman Trophy contending quarterback used his legs on several third down conversions to extend Ole Miss drives and ended up running for an astounding 195 yards, which led the Rebels’ team in rushing.
“Some of it is twist game,” Heupel said. “Some of it is awareness. Some of it is based on the call or situation. (Corral) is a good player and he puts you in a dilemma. Some of those plays were broken plays. Seeing what (Ole Miss) were running on that side of the football, RPO option. The run wasn’t there, the throw wasn’t there and he broke contain and made a heck of a play. He’s a good football player.”
The touchdown that wasn’t
The Vols appeared to take their first lead on a major, momentum-shifting play by the defense in the first quarter when Corral was stripped of the ball and linebacker Tyler Baron picked it up and raced 45-yards for a touchdown.
There was no whistle during the play and officials followed Baron to the end zone and signaled touchdown before ruling that Corral’s forward progress had been stopped prior to the ball coming out.
The decision took points off the board that would have made a difference in a game that was later decided by five points.
“Occasionally, I did (get an explanation from officials),” Heupel said. “On Tyler Baron’s play, they said forward progress had been stopped and that it was a non-reviewable play.”
It wasn’t the only controversial call of the game from the SEC officiating crew. The other came on Tennessee’s second to last drive when Hooker connected with tight-end Jacob Warren on fourth down and appeared to have the 24 yards he needed to keep the Vols drive going. The ball was marked about a yard shy of the line to gain when the line crew came out to measure, despite Warren appearing to be closer, and video replay upheld the ruling.
“The spot was the decision (the officials) came to and the chains were being moved,” Heupel said. “I didn’t get an explanation on it.”
