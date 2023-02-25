Two factors make the Alcoa boys basketball team a danger for opponents.
The first is its mindset, one focused on staying neutral despite what’s going on around it. The second is its depth, as it boasts a deep roster full of playmakers who can both stretch the floor and battle inside the paint.
It’s been a winning combination for the Tornadoes this season, and it certainly was on Saturday in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals, as they used it to go out to a massive lead and ultimately dominate Johnson County, 81-42, at Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“I think we have a mature basketball team,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “I think that’s the biggest difference between last year and this year is just kind of our level of maturity. I thought we prepared the right way going into the game.
“We talked a lot about having a neutral mindset. Not positive, not negative, but just neutral. Neutral just means you show up and do your job, and every possession, I’m going to do my job and do it well and stay engaged in the moment. I thought we did that to start the game.”
Kicked off with a Jahvin Carter 3-pointer, the Tornadoes (24-8) scored 18 points and forced two Johnson County (13-14) timeouts before the Longhorns produced a single point. They then scored four more points before allowing a layup.
“Flying around defensively, wreaking some havoc, causing some turnovers defensively that led to easy offense,” Collins said. “It’s always nice when you see three or four threes go in right off the bat. I think you saw a team that understands it’s win or go home, and that was important for me to see.”
Alcoa stayed neutral all game, keeping its balance even as Johnson County went on a few runs down the stretch.
That played right into what Collins wanted to see, owing back to what the team has focused on the whole season and that first factor that makes the Tornadoes such an intimidating foe.
“It’s just been a talking point,” Collins said. “If you’re positive going into the game, you’re upbeat, you’re envisioning a big win, and things get off to a bad start, you’re in a tailspin mode. We want to avoid that. You never want to go into a game thinking negatively. You have to believe you’re going to win.
“So we’ve tried to flip the script this year. It’s just neutral. I’m going to concentrate on the task in front of me, each play, each possession, each quarter of the game. When we all five do our job at a high level, I think we’re a pretty good basketball team.”
Their depth showed throughout the game, too. Nine different Tornadoes scored against the Longhorns, and six contributed at least one 3-pointer, with Carter, Eli Graf and Brady Haun draining three each.
With teams looking to shut down Carter during the postseason, it will be critical for Alcoa to get similar production if it hopes to keep winning through the bracket.
“One of our strengths all year long is just our depth,” Collins said. “We honestly have 13, 14 guys who deserve minutes, who deserve to play and can impact winning. That just kind of is a testament to them because not all of them are playing maybe what they should be, and they’re still bought in and they’re kind of team-first guys. What matters to them is winning.”
As the Tornadoes left the court after dominating the Longhorns, Collins was pleased that his team bought into its two winning factors. What’s important now, especially when it plays Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday at David Crockett High School in the region semifinals, is it keeps doing so.
“I thought it was kind of a true team display, and that’s what you want,” Collins said. “You want balance.”
