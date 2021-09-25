Apostolic coach Derek Daniel was confident going into the Battle for Blount County on Saturday.
A deep look into Apostolic’s program shows a nine-match winner. On top of that, Apostolic had played the other two teams in the tournament within the past two weeks. So Daniel had every reason to be confident.
“We had just played these two teams before,” Daniel told The Daily Times. “We knew what was coming in. I knew both the teams would be ready to play, being the pride for the county. Luckily we turned it on when we had to and brought it home.”
Apostolic Christian defeated Clayton-Bradley Academy, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8, and Maryville Christian, 16-25, 25-22, 15-6, in a pair of three-set thrillers Saturday afternoon at CBA to win the Battle for Blount County.
The win did not come easy for the Flames, as they dropped a set in each match and had to come back on multiple occasions, but they took home the trophy in the end.
“We started out a little shaky,” Daniel said. “I’d like to become a team that has a dominant mentality, because I think that really attributes to the slow start. Once we know that we have to turn it around right now, they do. So it’s in the mindset. It’s nothing with skill, nothing with out gameplan. It’s all about our mindset.”
Maryville Christian defeated Clayton-Bradley in the third match of the day, 25-20, 27-25, to clinch second place in the tournament. Clayton-Bradley lost twice and finished third.
Leading the way for Apostolic were juniors Maysa Murphy and Kayla Gomez, who both had nine kills against Clayton-Bradley. Grace Amburn followed with seven kills.
In the first set, Clayton-Bradley jumped out to a large lead against Apostolic, 13-7, when Apostolic called its first timeout. The Flames slowly climbed back in, and after late four lead changes, came out on top.
CBA cruised to a second set victory, Apostolic’s worst showing of the afternoon. But that loss only fueled the Flames’ motivation for the third set, and they opened it on a 9-0 run, easily taking the final 15-point set.
“We came back strong so many times, but Apostolic just made less mistakes than us,” CBA coach Nicole Whitecotton said. “This is the first time I felt like we were truly competitive with both teams, but we just made a few extra mistakes.”
Apostolic could not celebrate for long. About 10 minutes after knocking off CBA, the Flames had to face a stout Maryville Christian team. It appeared that fatigue was starting to set in, as the Eagles rolled to a 25-16 first set win.
Despite however tired his team was feeling, Daniel did not think about resting his players. In fact, he did not make one substitution the entire day. The same six starters played every rally.
For Daniel, it was all about having his best players on the court.
“The girls, the six on the floor, they never came off,” Daniel said. “I know that’s tiring, but I do feel that we put the best out there to win.”
It paid off in dividends for Apostolic.
In the second set, the Flames again started strong, leading by as many as nine points. MCS mounted a comeback and even tied the score at 22-22, before the Flames pulled away and took a back-and-forth set to even the match.
Maryville Christian did its best to hold off a red-hot Apostlic team, but the Flames would not be stopped. Trailing MCS, 8-7, Apostolic rattled off a 8-0 run to win the third set, the match and the Battle for Blount County.
Murphy turned it up to another level, carrying Apostolic to the win with 13 kills, nine of which came in that crucial second set. Presley Scarborough added 11 kills and Gomez followed with six.
“They were a scrappy team,” Maryville Christian coach Jordan Hill said of Apostolic. “Their defense kept them in it.”
It took a total team effort from Apostolic to win in such a big way. Of the six players Daniel used, every one of them had at least two kills. Daniel even felt his bench played an important role in keeping the group’s psyche up.
“There was one player in particular, Gracie Smith, she was cheering the whole time,” Daniel said. “Just bringing the energy to the floor without being on the floor. And that in my mind, really did bring us over the edge.
“It was a whole team effort. There was no one person, but a whole team effort that really pushed us. Did enough to win, so I’m happy about that.”
