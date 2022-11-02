Alcoa constructs its regular season schedules with a purpose in mind.
The Tornadoes want to be the best possible version of themselves when the playoffs, which Alcoa will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday against Johnson County, roll around. That means getting better each week, sharpening themselves by facing top-tier opponents like annual rival Maryville and Knoxville West, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A.
“It’s why you try to play a tough regular-season schedule,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “You play a Maryville, you play a West, Rhea County was a good team last year. Tyner, we played the undefeated No. 1-ranked team in 2A and really had a tough battle. I think that’s what you want to do is you want to see that tough competition because it exposes weaknesses.
“We’re not afraid to lose games here, we’re not afraid to play up classifications or really good teams in 2A. We’ll play about anyone because we know that in the end, it’s going to benefit our program. The ultimate goal is you want to put the best product you can on the field, and so I think it fits into our goal.”
Alcoa (9-1) made it through that schedule largely unscathed, with its only loss coming to West in a 29-26 nailbiter.
Johnson County (2-8), which has only tallied wins against Claiborne and Happy Valley, won’t seem as imposing as some opponents Alcoa has already downed this season, but that doesn’t change the Tornadoes’ mentality as they open the playoffs in search of their eighth state title.
“You want to execute. You want to work to dominate your opponent regardless of the situation, the game, regardless of how good they are or how bad they are,” Nix said. “You’re always looking to, ‘How are we going to play?’”
Ditto for sophomore Eli Graf, who starts at corner and is Alcoa’s backup quarterback.
“We’re not going to try to play down to any competition,” Graf said. “We’re going to try to play up to our standard.”
To do that, Alcoa will need to shut down a Longhorns offense that prefers to spread out defenses and throw the ball around. The Tornadoes have pitched shutouts in two of their last three games, and in the other, they held Tyner, then averaging over 38 points per game, to just 20.
As the process has moved along for Alcoa, its players have seen the payoff for taking care of the little things, and thus getting better, each week. Just like in constructing its schedule, everything is done with that purpose in mind.
That mindset won’t change now that the Class 3A playoffs are starting.
“It’s the same thing we talked about 13 weeks ago when we started padded practice, getting ready for (the) McCallie (scrimmage),” Nix said. “Get our team as good as we can to play McCallie, then get as good as we can to play Bearden, then get as good as we can to open the season with Rhea County.
“I think it’s every week, it’s just finding all the little details we can to get ourselves better because our guys want to win the state championship … It’s not going to be because of the scheme. If we win, it’s not going to be because of some great call I made. It’s going to be some great play that one of our players made.”
