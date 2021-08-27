William Blount senior Miranda Johnson tallied three goals and fellow senior McKenna Myers added another as the Lady Governors defeated Oliver Springs, 4-1, on Thursday at Carpenters Middle School.
Myers and senior Emily Esquivel each assisted on one of Johnson's goals while junior Sydney McCarter assisted on Myers' goal.
Johnson has seven goals in three matches this season.
The Lady Governors (2-1) will face Sevier County, Loudon and Whitley County (Ky.) over the weekend in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
