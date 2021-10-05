FARRAGUT — During Tuesday morning’s team walkthrough, Heritage volleyball coach Jason Keeble emphasized communication.
The Lady Mountaineers were hours away from playing their second game in the District 4-AAA Tournament against hosting No. 2-seed Farragut and Keeble knew a hostile road environment awaited them.
Heritage was on the brink of being swept, but answered back to force a fourth set before late communication breakdowns allowed Farragut to hand the Lady Mountaineers a 25-18, 25-11, 25-21, 31-29 loss at Farragut High School.
“I’ve done this a long time,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “The third set is the hardest to win. I don’t care if it’s the collegiate level or high school, when they win the first two, the other team starts to let up a little bit in the third (set) and you’ve got to jump on them. In those first two sets, Farragut made plays and at this point it’s who makes the most plays. You saw a heck of a lot of plays made in the third and fourth set.
“I told them when you walk out of here, you hold your head high. They beat us, but we lost on what we talked about in our walkthrough this morning. We talked about communication. We knew it was going to be loud and that it was going to come down to communication at some point.”
The Lady Mountaineers (21-10) took their first lead in the match early in the third set, but the Lady Admirals went neck-and-neck with them throughout, trying to pull off the sweep and turn their focus to a semifinal bout with top-seed Maryville.
With the set tied at 21-21, Melanie Morris came through with one of her 16 kills to give Heritage back the advantage. It also sparked a 4-0 run to win the set, ending on a Morris ace.
The junior tallied a double-double, adding 24 digs, and was the player Keeble credited with helping keep the Lady Mountaineers alive despite a back-and-forth third set.
“If you look at Melanie Morris, I think she played probably her best match of the season tonight,” Keeble said. “Being undersized and the heart and effort that she gave out there, she’s the molder. I’ll remind her tomorrow, hopefully it will follow.”
The fourth set was even more fierce.
The Lady Mountaineers fought back again to tie the set up at 16-16 and after that, there were seven lead changes and eight ties, including a block from junior Haley Harnichar with Farragut one point away from the win that brought the score to 24-24 and forced a tiebreaker.
Heritage refused to go away, even taking a brief 28-27 lead, but a lack of communication on two balls that hit the floor put the Lady Admirals back in front and ultimately helped them take the match.
“We had two balls fall right there at the end,” Keeble said. “To me, that was the game changer. To me, it’s a shame that we go the whole year and have it come down to a communication thing. Nothing skilled, nothing athletic.
“That’s the nature of it. Hopefully they’ll learn from that. I reminded them, winners and champions aren’t made by all the games that they win, it’s how you bounce back from a bad loss. That’s a hard one to swallow. I’ll probably be up a little late tonight.”
The loss didn’t exactly derail the Lady Mountaineers’ postseason aspirations, but it does put them in a position that will make reaching their goals a little harder.
The loss forced Heritage into a must-win meeting with No. 5 Bearden at 5:30 p.m. today at Lenoir City.
“I’m interested to see how these kids respond tomorrow,” Keeble said. “Hopefully they’ll come in with their heads up and compete with whoever comes to us. We’re not out of it by any means. We’ve got to win either way. I think they’ll be good. I think we’ve got the personnel, the leadership. I think we’ll respond because of our leadership.”
