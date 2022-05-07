Brooks Wright was as advertised, but Maryville didn’t do itself many favors Saturday.
Bearden’s talented sophomore right-handed pitcher and Tennessee baseball commit tossed 12 strikeouts and allowed just three hits in seven innings of work, still there were opportunities for the No. 3-seed Rebels to take the lead if not for a number of uncharacteristic mistakes with runners on to help the No. 6 Bulldogs escape with a 3-1 win in 11 innings in the District 4-4A Tournament at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
The loss puts Maryville on the brink of elimination in the tournament’s loser’s bracket where it will face William Blount today at 4:30 p.m. at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“It was a perfect storm today,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Everything that needed to go right for (Bearden) to win, did. It was just one of those deals. Today we didn’t execute on some bunts, they scored one run without a hit. It was just a perfect storm of things. We just didn’t execute. We’re going to have to try and claw our way through the loser’s bracket now.”
Bearden (16-14) entered the tournament as the last-place team in the district, having dropped three games to the Rebels (17-7-1) during the regular season, but the Bulldogs struck first in the top of the third inning, taking a 1-0 lead on Brady Frederick’s sacrifice fly that scored Riley Mahan.
Maryville answered in the bottom half of the inning as Justin Millsaps led off the frame with a double to left field. Three at-bats later, facing two outs, Isaiah French singled to short and bring Millsaps across to tie it up.
The Rebels had a chance to add to their lead when Daniel Hughes smacked a ball into center. Sullivan gave pinch-runner Tyler Elder the go-ahead from second, a decision that would likely normally end in a run, but Bearden center fielder Luke Seagrist made a long throw to pitcher Evan Goins, who turned and threw Elder out before he could reach the plate to end the inning knotted at 1-1.
Maryville didn’t score again, although it had its chances to with runners in scoring position in the following eight innings.
“I don’t know that (Elder being thrown out at home) loomed the rest of the way. We’ve just got to execute,” Sullivan said. “Daniel Hughes doubled to left field, even on that play, if it hadn’t been raining, it goes to the wall, but no excuses whatsoever. We’ve got to execute and find a way to win. (Bearden) did a good job.
“To me, Brooks Wright is the MVP of the district. They voted for (Farragut’s Lukas Buckner), but there’s no way in my mind that (Wright) is the best player in our district.”
As impressive as Bearden’s pitching was, Maryville’s Cade Batchelor threw a game worthy of a win. The sophomore went seven innings with seven strikeouts and gave up just three hits.
He limited the Bulldogs’ own opportunities while he was on the mound, including a strikeout of Edwin Spencer on a full count in the sixth with two runners with two outs.
“Cade did a great job,” Sullivan said. “I loved the way that guy battled. He did really good today. It’s a tournament, so you’ve got to work through it. We really needed to be smart with our pitching.”
In similar fashion in the bottom sixth, Landon Dockery reached on a dropped third strike and Brody McMurray and Eli Hames drew back-to-back walks to load the bases and put Maryville in position to take its first lead, but a Millsaps fly out ended the threat and the Rebels were unable to get a runner to third the rest of the way.
In the 11th, Bearden was the first team to take advantage of its runners in extras, getting two on, starting with a Wright leadoff double off the wall in left. Conner Cloer came through with double of his own to plate two runs from Wright and Spencer and give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
They held on to that two-run advantage in the last frame, ending the game on a McMurray ground out to move on and play No. 2 Hardin Valley.
The Rebels beat the Governors in both regular season meetings, but there won’t be any room for error this time around.
“Once you get into the loser’s bracket, it’s an uphill battle,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to be facing an uphill battle. We’ll see what happens here with these guys.”
