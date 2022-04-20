KNOXVILLE — Karen Weekly knows that there are going to be games when her team won't be able to connect at the plate, regardless of how well they've prepared.
In a 53-game regular season, it's inevitable. Wednesday was one of those nights for No. 15 Tennessee.
Two days removed from a series in which the Lady Vols used walk off home runs to down Texas A&M in back-to-back outings and scored a combined 23 runs in three games, they failed to replicate that success type of offensive success against No. 3 Virginia Tech, leaving 10 runners on base and six in scoring position as the Hokies used a strong start, then a sixth inning home run to win 5-2 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in a high profile non-conference midweek clash.
"I think it's just making sure you have the right mentality when you (get in scoring position)," Weekly said. "Tonight, I really thought that we had a good mentality in the dugout, one person after the other, but honestly, there's nights where you just don't get it done. Hitting's hard ... you're not going to be perfect every time.
"You can go up there with a super good approach and swing at the pitch you want to swing at and you still can't get it done ... it's a hard skill to execute."
It wasn't all because the bats went cold. Virginia Tech pitching tandem Emma Lemley and Keely Rochard had a lot to do with it, combining for nine strikeouts.
Rochard, the Hokies' ace, closed out the game by allowing just one hit while retiring five batters in the last three innings.
"(Virginia Tech's) pitching is really, really good," Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. "You could argue that, that's the best one-two punch in the nation. Keely Rochard is very good and (Emma) Lemley, what an outstanding freshman ... there's a reason they have the strikeout numbers they've had. They're very tough."
The Lady Vols' lead off hitter, Kiki Milloy, was one of the few hitters to find success against Rochard and Lemley, recording two hits and an RBI, but she saw first hand why Tennessee struggled to generate the hits necessary to capitalize with runners on base.
"(Virginia Tech) definitely has good pitchers," Milloy said. "They wouldn't be a top 10 team if they didn't have good pitching, but that's definitely on us for not coming out and executing and being able to do our job."
Tennessee's pitching staff also had a strong showing, despite a slow start. Left-hander Erin Edmoundson gave up three runs in the top of the first inning, walking the first batter to set up a Meredith Slaw RBI single before Bre Peck sent a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field.
The graduate transfer was much more composed in the second inning. In her four-plus inning outing, Edmoundson totaled five strikeouts and three hits while holding Virginia Tech scoreless after Peck's home run. It also helped Tennessee (30-13) climb back into the game with a Zaida Puni RBI single to score Milloy in the third and Milloy's double to left that got Rylie West across to pull the Lady Vols within one in the fourth.
Edmoundson's compsure started with a meeting in the circle with Weekly.
"(I told Edmoundson) just to attack the hitters," Weekly said. "I felt like she was trying to pitch around them and I said to her, 'Why are you doing this?' The plan was to go at (Virginia Tech) and attack the hitters and she said, 'Yeah, I'm placing the ball too much,' so I said let's fix that and we'll be fine and she was after that."
Senior Ashley Rogers came in in relief in the fifth inning, tossing six strikeouts against 11 batters, but one pitch made the difference. It came in the sixth against Jayme Bailey. Her two-run shot into left put Virginia Tech (33-6) up three.
"It worked out well when we made the (pitching) change," Weekly said. "Ashley came in and got two really big outs for us there to stop the bleeding and that was huge. If we go into that sixth inning and it's a one-run ballgame, it's a little bit different. (Virginia Tech) is tough to overcome when you're down by three in those late innings."
Tennessee responded in the bottom of the sixth by getting a pair of runners on with the tying run in Ashley Morgan at the plate, but Rochard closed the door on the Lady Vols' last real chance to do damage with her fourth strikeout.
"The SEC gives you a great opponent every weekend, but I think it's really good also to go outside of conference and play some of these great teams," Weekly said. "...These are the kinds of teams and this is the kind of games you're going to play in the postseason and you're going to have to win in regionals to get to supers and you're going to win in supers to get to Oklahoma City. Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits and making the timely pitches and tonight Virginia Tech did that.
"We can learn from this ... the beauty of it is it's April. We're not sitting here wondering what might have been, but you have to execute when your opportunity comes."
