During the team huddle in left field, Heritage baseball coach Robbie Bennett challenged his players to find ways to improve at the plate. More specifically, he urged them to take more hacks at fastballs and to avoid falling behind in the count.
If the Mountaineers strung together a few more quality at-bats against Hardin Valley Academy, they could have exerted more pressure on one of the best teams in the area. They had several chances to seize an early lead against Hardin Valley, placing runners in scoring position in the first three innings but couldn’t bring those runners home. The Hawks, on the other hand, were much more productive with runners on base in the final three innings. As a result, they earned a 11-1 victory over Heritage on Monday.
The Mountaineers (11-11, 3-8 District 4-AAA) trailed 2-1 after stranding five base runners in the first three innings. The Hawks then scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take control. Jaylen Jones then belted a home run over the left-field wall in the sixth to evoke the run-rule.
“We’ve got to put some pressure on them,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “Obviously, (the Hawks) are a very good team. They had 15 hits against a good pitcher. They bunted it well. They pitch it well. They field it well and they hit it well, so we’ve just got to come ready to play and compete. Right now, that team is better than us, and we’ve got three weeks to get better and start competing a little better at the plate. We are taking a lot of strikeouts while looking and we’ve got to hit better with runners in scoring position.”
In the first, Luke Johnson ripped a two-out double that clanked off the center-field wall, but Riley Tipton struck out swinging in the next at-bat to strand Johnson at second.
When Hardin Valley (21-3, 10-1) scored a run in the second to take an early lead, the Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the frame. Jaden Jones smacked an infield single that rolled down the third-base line. Nolan Cummingham followed with a bloop single to shallow right-field and Zach Hollman drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Kaden Adsit scored Jones with a sacrifice bunt, but Spencer Williams flew out to center field to end the inning.
When the Hawks scored another run to regain the lead in the third, Luke Johnson roped a one-out single to center field, and Jaden Jones drew a two-out walk. But Cunningham struck out and Hardin Valley escaped the frame without allowing a run.
The Hawks capitalized on their opportunities in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Carson Hoffmeister hit a bases-clearing double to the right-field gap to give Hardin Valley a 5-1 lead. The Hawks continued to roll from there.
“Hats off to them, they swing the snot out of the ball,” Bennett said. “They are a really good team and they are a team that could compete for a state tournament. … Defensively, I thought we played pretty well and like I said, they just hit the ball into the gaps.”
After laboring for the first three innings, Hardin Valley pitcher Logan Ozias settled in and didn’t give Heritage a chance to rally, retiring the final 10 batters.
Bennett didn’t want his players to dwell on Monday’s loss. That’s why he challenged them to work hard to improve during the final three weeks of the regular season.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Bennett said. “We can’t worry about who we play. We just got to get better as a team. … We’ve got three weeks left and we will go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.