One possession in the last four minutes was the epitome of Maryville College’s fate Saturday evening against Piedmont.
With the score tied, Piedmont guard Devin Dean drove to the basket and missed a layup. The Lions crashed the board and Ryan Jolly came away with the offensive rebound.
He couldn’t convert his layup, yet it did not matter, as Piedmont just grabbed the next board. So it went until, after its fifth offensive rebound of the possession, Andrew Stimpson scored to put Piedmont ahead by two.
Bad possessions like that one ultimately cost the Scots in a 76-71 loss to Piedmont inside Cooper Athletic Center. Maryville College (8-8, 2-2 CCS) allowed Piedmont (8-7, 2-1 CCS) — which entered the game surrendering the most opponent rebounds in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) — to snag 20 offensive boards, nearly half of its missed shots.
It wasn’t for a lack of emphasis from head coach Raul Placeres during the week. He knew that the Scots, on paper, had the rebounding advantage over Piedmont, but they were unable to make the necessary in-game adjustments on the glass.
“They know if we don’t hit shots, we’ve got to give ourselves opportunities to get more shots up, and they sure as heck did that,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “The worst rebounding team in our league got 20 offensive rebounds. That’s inexcusable. And it’s not something that we didn’t cover. They probably ran that same play — the double-flat look — maybe 18 to 25 times. And we’ve gone over that.”
The Scots’ ineffective rebounding — Piedmont outpaced them 48-45 overall and had three more offensive boards — cost them in the end, despite the Lions’ 37% shooting from the field. Piedmont, however, made up for it with a 54.5% mark from 3-point range, including a perfect 4-for-4 from Noah Reardon, who led with 14 points.
Piedmont stuck to its game plan of waiting for Maryville College to miss, and when it did, the Lions made the most of their extra opportunities, even though both teams finished with 17 second-chance points.
“(Piedmont plays) the numbers game because they’re not very big,” Placeres said. “They sit there and hope that you miss. And the key today was second-chance points. It’s hard for me to believe it was 17-17. It felt like it was a lot worse than that. How many times did they get an offensive rebound and kick it out for a three? And it shouldn’t have happened.”
Maryville College is searching for some semblance of consistency as it gears up for the fourth contest of its five-game homestand Sunday afternoon against Huntingdon (1-15, 0-4 CCS), which comes to Maryville on a 14-game skid after a loss Saturday night at Berea.
Last week, the Scots dropped their weekend opener, but then blitzed Belhaven out of Maryville in convincing fashion. If they want a repeat, Placeres knows he will need more from veterans Myles Rasnick and Kordell Kah than what they gave him Saturday.
“It’s another response after a loss,” Placeres said.
“I’m searching for consistency in all areas of the game, and we’re lacking that from guys that shouldn’t be not producing in those moments. We’ve got guys in these moments with over 100-something games of experience, and you act like this is the first time you’ve seen it. Just frustrated. This should’ve been a win, and it sure wasn’t.”
