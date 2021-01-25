KNOXVILLE — Tennessee has relied on its defense all season, but it did not help its cause against Missouri on Saturday.
The Tigers’ Xavier Pinson scored a game-high 27 points on an efficient 10-of-14 shooting while Dru Smith added 18 to hand the Vols a second consecutive loss that dropped them to fifth in the SEC standings.
“I thought our guards did not do a great job of what we wanted defensively, but I don’t want to take anything away from Missouri because I thought their guards were terrific,” Barnes said. “They made shots, drove the ball well and made some great layups.
“… (Xavier) Pinson was terrific. He played as well against us as anybody we’ve played all year.”
Mississippi State guards D.J. Stewart Jr. and Iverson Molinar can produce a similar outburst if No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 4-3 SEC) does not shore up its perimeter defense in time for tonight’s bout inside Thompson-Boling Arena (TV: SEC Network, 7 p.m.).
Stewart and Molinar are the best one-two punch in the SEC, ranking fourth and fifth in the conference in scoring at 18.0 and 17.5 points per game. Stewart shoots 44.0% from the floor and 37.7% from behind the 3-point line and Molinar hits 46.7% from the floor and leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 48.7%.
The return of freshman guard Jaden Springer (ankle) in the rotation could give the Vols’ defense a boost, but it is unknown whether he will be available against the Bulldogs (9-7, 4-4 SEC). Barnes said Springer was preparing to play against Missouri but reaggravated the injury in practice.
Sophomore point guard Santiago Vescovi is also dealing with a hip pointer that he picked up against Florida on Jan. 19. He played a team-high 38 minutes despite the ailment versus the Tigers.
“You do not ever want your players to play injured as a coach,” Barnes said. “You can tell when things are not right because you are around them so much. And the number one thing is we are going to protect our players at all costs. If it means them not playing, then they are not going to play.
“Every player is different. You know their pain tolerance and pain level are different, but someone you know that cannot move that needs to be able to move, those are easy decisions.”
Mississippi State is susceptible to the 3-point shot, allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.8% from distance, which ranks last in the SEC and 267th in the nation. Tennessee hits 33.9% of its threes but did take an important step forward when sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James and senior forward Yves Pons — two players who have routinely passed on open shots and put UT’s offense in a bind throughout their careers — combined for 13 3-point attempts against Missouri.
“I did like the fact that we got aggressive shooting the ball from the 3-point line,” Barnes said. “We have guys that we know can make shots. The biggest thing is that they need to take shots, so we don’t continue to put pressure on one or two guys to score the ball.”
The Bulldogs are more than willing to put that burden on Stewart and Molinar’s shoulders, and if Tennessee cannot find a way to slow them down, it might be in danger of yet another loss.
“I know this: we’ve got a chance to be a really good basketball team,” Barnes said. “Teams go through it at different times throughout the year — unless it’s one of those special years where it just clicks from start to finish. We’ve just got to get back to playing the kind of basketball that I know and we know that we’re capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.