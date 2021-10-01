KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s running back room followed up an impressive debut against Bowling Green in its season opener with an identity crisis the next two weeks.
The Vols struggled to replicate their early success in the ground game against Pittsburgh and then again the following week versus Tennessee Tech before taking a step forward against No. 10 Florida with both Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small back to full healthy as Tennessee rushed for nearly 150 yards.
The running back’s performance against Florida comes at an opportune time as the Vols travel to face Missouri at noon ET Saturday.
Evans showed how much of a threat he can be against SEC defenses, running for 50 yards and had 71 yards receiving, including a 47-yard touchdown catch from Hooker to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. He was also instrumental on Hooker’s 75-yard scoring hook up with JaVonta Payton that put the Vols up 14-10.
“Tiyon is doing a really good job so far being locked in at practice,” Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack said. “The thing that impressed me this last weekend was his pass protection. It’s something that we made an emphasis on. You saw the 75-yard touchdown pass that we threw. (Evans) was right there to protect our quarterback, to keep that guy out of his face and out of his lap.
“The long touchdown pass he had on the screen was actually a check that we got in the right situation. Just being focused more and focused to attention of detail is really what I’ve been impressed with so far the last couple of weeks.”
Mack wasn’t as impressed with Evans in the Tennessee Tech game, as he accounted for 41 yards on 15 carries as the Vols feature back. Mack said he was “disappointed” in the performance, but Evans understands that.
Both coach and player are looking for consistency and the Florida game may have been the springboard for that.
“Really, (consistency is) just a battle with myself,” Evans said. “I have standards I’m trying to hold myself at. ... Just approaching it with the same mindset every day and getting the outcome that I got (against Florida). That’s what we need from backs. We need explosive runs, hard runs downfield.”
Small led Tennessee in rushing in his first action since Week 2, going for 59 yards and averaging more than five yards a carry.
According to Mack, resting the week before paid dividends for Small.
“(Small) was out at practice all week and I saw consistency every day that he got a little bit stronger and a little bit better after taking that week off against Tennessee Tech,” Mack said. “He was able to come back and practiced all last week. I saw strength, the power and strength. I think taking that week off from practice really kind of helped his strength and helped his body a ton.”
The Tigers run defense has struggled, giving up more than 1,000 yards already through four games, including 300-plus yards against Kentucky in their conference opener on Sept. 11.
More recently, in Missouri’s 41-34 loss to Boston College last Saturday, the Eagles ran for 275 yards.
Tennessee hopes to exploit that themselves.
“I feel like we’re fixing to have some fun (against Missouri),” Evans said. “We’re fixing to open up this offense and show what we can really do.”
