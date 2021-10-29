OAKDALE — Some losses sting more than others. Greenback found that out the hard way. The Cherokees lost any hope of hosting a playoff game in last week’s loss to Midway. They could still, however, play spoiler by beating Oakdale, a team with playoff aspirations of its own. Instead, penalties, turnovers and controllable mistakes cost Greenback in a 16-14 loss at Oakdale on Friday.
“We’ve got to find a way as coaches and players to keep those crucial penalties from happening at key times,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Bust in the secondary, you can’t lose your guy and come up on a quarterback scrambling. There are things that have hurt us all season that at this point in the year, you’ve got to not have those happen.”
Greenback’s struggles to play clean football culminated in one fourth quarter drive. Down by three, the Cherokees recovered a fumble and took over deep in enemy territory.
That’s when the Cherokees got in their own way, committing five holding penalties that pushed them back across midfield and set up a second-and-65 at their 26-yard line.
“Had some key penalties that really hurt us there, especially on that drive where we were getting down there close,” Edmiston said. “Just kept getting penalties. We did a lot of thing to hurt ourselves tonight.”
Each time Oakdale brought any pressure, Greenback could not stop it without a hold or a block in the back. All evening, Greenback penalties ended its promising drives or extended Oakdale’s.
One error that loomed large was a blown coverage in which Oakdale quarterback Elisha Davis escaped a collapsing pocket and found Timmy Holder wide open for a 72-yard score.
“We had the quarterback wrapped up by three different guys and we let him slip out,” Edmiston said. “He was scrambling, and a guy slipped behind the secondary and (Davis) hit him. That was the difference. That was a big play for them.”
Fittingly, it was a mistake that sealed the loss as a missed assignment along the offensive led to pressure on backup quarterback Caden Lawson, who hurried a throw that was intercepted.
The wet, mud-soaked field certainly did not help with the Cherokees’ turnovers, but Edmiston did not shift the blame anywhere else.
“At this point of the season, you can’t have that happen,” Edmiston said. “Early in the year, it’s like “Alright we can fix this.’ But at this point, playoffs are starting. We were basically treating this as a playoff game. You don’t want to be making those mistakes at the end of the year, right before playoffs.
With the playoffs starting next week, and Greenback’s opponent still unclear, Edmiston takes a little solace in the loss, knowing that fixable issues, not a lack of talent or otherwise, were the main problem. He hopes to correct that before the stakes get much larger next week.
“They’re really upset right now, but we told them we’ll see what happens with all the other games and scenarios,” Edmiston said. “Hopefully we can come back, work on a lot of things, fix things that really hurt us tonight. Oakdale was very intense to start the game, and we had to catch up with their intensity. There’s a lot we can get better at, and hopefully we have another week to do that.”
