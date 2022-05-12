Kendall Correll covered a lot of ground from right field to try and get under an Autumn Caywood pop-up over the first-base line with two outs in the fifth inning Thursday.
The ball landed in her glove, but Correll was unable to keep it there. Instead of three outs to end what was already a three-run frame for Farragut, the Lady Admirals were able to add one more on the error to extend their lead.
Three-seeded Heritage played cleaner than it did the night before in its loss to No. 1-seed Farragut, but it made a few mistakes that it could ill afford against District 4-4A’s top team. Those mistakes were enough for the Lady Admirals to claim the district championship with a 7-3 win at John Sevier Elementary School.
“The difference in last night and tonight is we came out and fought and battled,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “The effort was better tonight, but still, if we don’t drop a ball (in the fifth inning), we probably make it a close game if not win.”
Farragut, who needed to beat the Lady Mountaineers twice in two days to win the district title, took a 2-0 lead in the second inning after Delaney Shrader doubled to left with one out to set up Addison Pressley’s RBI single two at-bats later. Sarah Livingston brought in the second run from Pressley on a single.
Despite facing an early deficit, Heritage pitcher Izzie Hayes kept the Lady Mountaineers in it during her three innings of work. The sophomore tossed four strikeouts against four hits allowed.
Heritage (20-13) hung around until it was able to tie it up with two runs in the fourth.
With Carley Pickens on first after a leadoff single to start the inning, Kylee Thomas used a double off of the wall in left to score Pickens, who made the run from first to home, beating the throw to pull the Lady Mountaineers within a run.
Kenna Hicks followed up by smacking a line drive out to right that skimmed the glove of Vivian Boles and made it to the wall, giving Thomas plenty of time to score the tying run.
After going up against Farragut’s ace in Avery Flatford for the first three innings, Heritage had not recorded a hit before that inning and managed to add two, beginning with Pickens’ single, against Emma MacTavish.
“We were hitting with confidence when (Farragut) changed pitchers,” Sherman said. “We hit McTavish all game last night, we just hit it right at (Farragut), but I think it was confidence (in the fourth inning). We just had more confidence at the plate.”
The Lady Admirals (37-3-1) answered back in the bottom half, using back-to-back walks and a Boles RBI single to reclaim the lead, then Livingston doubled to plate two more runs before the error put them ahead 6-2.
“(Farragut) takes advantage of all your mistakes,” Sherman said. “You can’t make them. You just can’t make them against them. Those kinds of things, you’ve got to play a clean game against a team like this. At the end, we fought. We stayed in it. We didn’t get run-ruled and I think we made (Farragut) a little nervous.”
Farragut’s last score was a result of Hailey Nichols’ solo home run in the fifth, and Heritage managed to add one more of its own in the sixth off of a Hicks double, her second RBI of the night, but the Lady Mountaineers were unable to mount a comeback late.
While Heritage had hopes of winning the district, it was a consolation prize compared to what’s next at stake in the Region 2-4A Tournament, which the Lady Mountaineers managed to clinch a berth in by winning two games in the district tournament last week.
A win in the region semifinals on Monday could possibly set Heritage up against Farragut again, this time with sectionals on the line.
“We’re going to relax this weekend. We’re going to hit Sunday afternoon,” Sherman said. “We’re just going to get ready to play. I told (the team), ‘We’re going to see (Farragut) again.’ If we win Monday, we’re seeing them again on Wednesday and we’re going to take them down this time.”
