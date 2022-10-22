Heritage deficiencies weren’t hard to see in its 38-21 loss at Lenoir City on Friday night.
“Didn’t tackle,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “Didn’t execute on offense. Lose the football game. That’s what happens.”
The Mountaineers didn’t tackle, allowing 531 yards on the ground. They didn’t execute on offense, rushing for just 47 yards while struggling to play catch at times. Heritage lost its fifth game of the season and should have expected it given those glaring issues.
However, simple mistakes and penalties plagued Heritage throughout the evening and kept them from making it a 48 minute game.
Heritage committed 10 penalties in the loss, often committing them at unfortunate times.
The Mountaineers forced Lenoir City into third-and-forever midway through the first quarter. The Panthers attempted just four passes on the evening and were more than handicapped in passing downs. What should have been an easy stop for Heritage ended in a Lenoir City first down after back-to-back penalties.
First, a clear pass interference on a ball thrown into double coverage gave Lenoir City a more reasonable third down. Heritage appeared off the field again but grabbed quarterback Keller Cooper’s facemask in the backfield.
On its, now, third-and-short attempt, Lenoir City ran for seven yards and a first down. The mistakes didn’t lead to points as the Panthers missed a short field goal, but the mistakes represented Heritage’s night as a whole.
“Lack of discipline,” Osovet said of the penalties.
The most costly, and also most questionable, penalty came in the final seconds of the first half. Cooper broke off a 59 yard run into Heritage territory and a horse collar penalty moved the Panthers into field-goal range.
The call was questionable at best and “horrible” — as Osovet remarked — at worst. Either way, the long run as Lenoir City attempted to run out the clock proved costly but telling of Heritage’s night.
“We took two steps backwards tonight,” Osovet said. “Didn’t do what we needed to do on either side of the football. When that happens you’re going to lose a football game.”
Heritage took two steps back in its journey under Osovet but also frequently during the game. The Mountaineers scored a touchdown to cut Lenoir City’s lead to 17-14 early in the third quarter.
A bad return forced Lenoir City to start the ensuing drive at its own 10-yard line. With all the momentum, Heritage quickly missed an assignment as Landon Lovingood ripped off a 79-yard run and the Panthers found the end zone in just three plays.
The loss puts a damper on what’s been a strong debut season for Osovet at Heritage. It also puts an abundance of pressure on next week’s regular season finale against Knoxville Halls.
“The good thing is I told the team there after the game, our goal is still ahead of us,” Osovet said. “Make the playoffs. Find a way to win next week and keep going.”
A victory over Halls would bring Heritage to 5-5 on the regular season and punch its ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.