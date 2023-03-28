The way junior Emma MacTavish was throwing, little else may have mattered to determine the final outcome, but the assistance that William Blount gave the Farragut pitcher turned the Tuesday evening game into a rout.
MacTavish scattered four hits and struck out 12 and her Farragut teammates tallied 15 hits to cruise past William Blount, 14-2.
William Blount (5-3, 0-3 District 4-4A) suffered through mistakes, committing nine recorded errors in addition to several mental lapses.
“We had errors, we did not have command sometimes in the circle, and then we swung at crap,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “It’s just a total loss of control on our end.”
The low point of the Lady Governors’ mental lapses came in a fifth-inning four-run rally that helped turn a close game into the lopsided loss.
A poor decision attempting to throw out a runner resulted in a bad throw into center field and the runner moving to third, then scoring with two outs on a wild pitch. The seventh batter in the order, hitless in four other at-bats, lobbed a lazy fly just clearing the left-field fence.
The next batter hit a ball between third and the circle that possibly grazed off her leg, but the William Blount infield made no attempt at the ball, despite no call being made, to extend the inning. Two hits later, Farragut (9-3, 2-1) plated its fourth run of the frame to take a 9-2 lead.
MacTavish struck out the next six batters, two of whom looked at third strikes, and completed her gem with her 12th strike-out after three more William Blount errors assisted Farragut in scoring five more runs in the top of the seventh.
William Blount had its chances early, putting the lead runner on in its first four at-bats, including a first-inning double from lead-off Kaley Turner. Turner ended at third and was the only Lady Gov to reach the hot corner.
Farragut, which got hits from every position in its batting order, scored one run to open the game, then plated four in the third on just two hits as the Lady Govs recorded five errors, including two on one play.
In the bottom of the third, William Blount took advantage of Farragut errors, including a two-run miscue from the center fielder mishandling a two-out liner from Chloe Russell, to briefly trim the lead to 5-2. After a scoreless fourth, Farragut exploded with five hits and the aid of Lady Govs miscues in the fifth to put the game away.
Starter Rayane Hamilton took the loss for the Lady Govs after her three innings. Both Katee Owens and Anna Pugh threw scoreless innings in relief work followed by multiple-run Farragut turns aided again by the William Blount defense.
“I just don’t want to go through another game like that, that’s for sure,” Leatherwood said. “That was embarrassing, and they are better than that. We hurt ourselves, and we did that against Heritage and against Hardin Valley. That’s just unacceptable.”
The next chance for William Blount to clean up the errors and mental lapses comes with a home game against county and District 4-4A rival Maryville on Thursday.
