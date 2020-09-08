Both the Alcoa and Knoxville Central volleyball teams strung together some impressive runs in Tuesday night’s District 3-AA matchup.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tornadoes, Central’s runs were longer and more timely as the Bobcats downed Alcoa, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18.
“They got up on us and we clawed our way back, but we just put ourselves in bad positions,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “Most of those big holes were due to our mistakes. They made some good hustle plays, but we also made a lot of errors.”
Alcoa (4-8, 1-1) came out the gate hot in the first set. The Lady Tornadoes jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Central got to work. The Bobcats answered with 11 unanswered points to pull ahead 13-8, and they never trailed again that set.
The Lady Tornadoes trailed Central, 13-10, in the second set before finding some life behind the serving of Jordy Kirk. Kirk served six straight points that wound up putting Alcoa ahead for good to even the match. She finished with four aces that set.
“We cut out some of our errors, and we put more pressure on them to make plays instead of us just handing them stuff,” Thomas said. “We were able to make more plays than errors.”
Alcoa couldn’t hold onto that momentum in the third set as Central built a 18-9 lead, but the Lady Tornadoes didn’t fold. They answered with five straight points and continued to chip away at the deficit.
Trailing 23-22, McKinley Adkins and Lilly Long combined for a block that earned Alcoa the tying point. But the Lady Tornadoes couldn’t complete the comeback as their ensuing serve sailed into the net before a hit out of bounds decided the set.
Another Central hot streak in the final set placed the Lady Tornadoes in a hole too deep for them to overcome. The Bobcats pulled ahead 16-9 on an 8-1 run, at which point Thomas called a timeout and pulled his sophomores to the side.
Alcoa is young, with 16 of 21 players either freshman or sophomores.
“I just challenged them — I said, ‘It’s time for you to assert yourselves on the floor and step up,’” Thomas said. “They have good leadership and a positive attitude. We just got young ones now, and it’s time for them to start stepping into roles, taking ownership and being a little more assertive. That will just come with a little bit more experience.”
Alcoa cut the deficit to four, but it was as close as the team would get to extending the match.
Chrystyn Sammy shined for the Lady Tornadoes with nine kills along with three aces. Emilie Urbina led the team in assists with 15 while Long had 11.
Thomas also credited Adkins, a senior, with stepping into a handful of different roles and doing whatever was asked of her as the Lady Tornadoes adjusted their lineup and rotation multiple times throughout the match.
“She did what a senior should do,” Thomas said. “She goes hard, and she was aggressive. I really appreciate that she was able to step in there and do whatever was necessary.”
Alcoa will look to bounce back Wednesday in another district game against Carter.
“I want to see them respond,” Thomas said. “I think some of them are just scared to make mistakes, and then they allow mistakes to happen. They’ve just got to get past that. We’re almost past the halfway point of the season. …
“They could be a really good team now — they don’t have to wait another year for experience.”
