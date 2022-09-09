The start of the season has been a rough one for the William Blount Governors and first-year head coach Robert Reeves.
The Governors came into their fourth game of the season with high hopes looking to capture their first win of the season at the Battle of the Bell against county rival Heritage. However, simple mistakes and fundamental defensive errors haunted the Governors.
William Blount struggled to contain Heritage’s explosive offense early falling behind in the first half but managed to string together multiple scoring drives coming out of halftime. The Governors offenses rallied, but their defensive counterpart couldn’t hold.
The result was the Governors falling to the Mountaineers, 38-20, Friday on Mike White Field.
“I was proud of our kids.” Reeves told the Daily Times. “They fought hard. You know going into this game. We have some deficits. We know it's pretty obvious what our deficits are. You can watch film within two minutes and see it. We worked hard to try to overcome those, unfortunately Heritage is really strong where we are weak.
“Those are some things that we continue to try to work on the staff. I mean, I got a great staff that worked super hard, you know, he can only coach the kids you have so the ones we have are working as hard as they can. I thought for the most part, apart from some slip ups here and there. They did a great job.”
Despite falling to Heritage at home, William Blount has slowly managed to get closer and closer to the coveted first win of the season. In fact, the Governors put up the most points of season (20) off 179 rushing yards.
The Governors performance was highlighted in the momentum shift seen in the second half with the Governors surging from behind. Time and time again the Govs broke Heritage’s defense and scurried to another first down. The Govs recorded nine first downs in total.
William Blount (0-4) accomplished a lot in the loss, showcasing an impressive run game and the ability to capitalize of Heritages mistakes. While they Govs only managed to get one turnover there was several opportunities that could have changed the outcome of the game.
While not the result that William Blount wanted, they gained valuable information and incite on who they are as a team.
“Well, we found our identity, which is what I'm trying to get these guys to understand.” Reeves said. “You know we’ve played a physical brand of football. We want them to know, live, breathe, eat, sleep, football in the weight room in the classroom.”
“We want them to take care of their stuff, run the football, be aggressive. I saw that in the second half into the second quarter. Had a great game plan. We have to finish drives. We can't be making mistakes like we saw; we can't have fumble snaps. Definitely we can't have that but other than that We played pretty clean game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.