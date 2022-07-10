Andy Vitcak was already making his way back to the dugout at Sandy Springs Park when he heard his name announced on the PA system Sunday.
Vitcak had just finished celebrating with his Monsta/Albicocco/Racks/Nitro Circus (Calimesa, California) teammates after winning the 54th annual Smoky Mountain Classic, 24-18, in extra innings over Smash It/Thunder Chosen/Pure RF/BD/TDB (Rochester, New York) and was looking to start gathering up his equipment during the postgame’s Most Valuable Player presentation.
The Monsta pitcher from Richmond Hill, Georgia, had no expectation of winning the tournament’s highest individual honor, but the voting pool of team coaches thought otherwise after a strong defensive performance helped his team clinch the title.
“I was walking back to the dugout. I didn’t expect (to have my name called) at all,” Vitcak told The Daily Times. “Usually they give it to a guy that hits home runs and I hit OK, but I wasn’t expecting it. I was honestly thinking, ‘Is this real?’”
One of the coaches who cast an MVP vote in Vitcak’s favor was Monsta’s skipper Sonny Pilcher. While Vitcak had hit the ball well during Monsta’s unblemished run through the Classic, his pitching abilities helped seal the deal after what had been a back-and-forth affair heading into the bottom of the eighth inning against Smash It.
In fact, defense was a key factor in Monsta’s successful weekend, and Vitcak led the way.
“(Vitcak) walked very few batters and he hit a bunch of home runs,” Pilcher said. “He didn’t hit very well today, but he played great defense and didn’t walk anybody and that’s huge. No walks. We made one error in this whole tournament, in six games. We’ve got a great defense.”
“As the pitcher, you rely on everyone else to catch it,” Vitcak added. “All I really did was focus on throwing some good, quality strikes and letting my guys do what they do best and that’s go get it. We did it and we did for six games. We came out on top.”
While Vitcak has played in the Classic for more than a decade, 2022 marked his first season with Monsta. A native of Minnesota, he was used to having his number called as a standout pitcher on his high school baseball team, but the transition to slow pitch softball didn’t go as smoothly at first.
In Vitcak’s first outing in the sport 11 years ago, he walked 32 batters. Looking back on his first start to snagging MVP honors in slow pitch softball’s premier tournament made Sunday all the more special.
“I’ve pitched ever since I was 7-years-old,” Vitcak said. “I’ve always been like the No. 1 guy when I pitched for a team. Getting into softball was funny because I wanted to start as the middle guy (in between shortstop and second base) and then the guy I played with when I started on D-Team said, ‘No, you’re going to pitch.’ The first time I pitched, I walked 32 guys, so I’ve gotten a little better since then.”
Vitcak looked a lot better with Smash It down to its last three outs in the eighth. The offense gave him some breathing room in the top half of the inning, breaking an 18-18 tie with six runs. Smash It hitters were unable to get a hit off of him as he sent them down in order to clinch it.
Despite the importance of the situation coming into that inning, Vitcak felt more confidence than pressure. So did his team.
“Just flick it and trust that you get a miss,” Vitcak said. “That’s all you can do. Throw the ball and pray that they miss it.”
“We knew he was going to throw strikes,” Pilcher added. “You need to throw strikes to do it and he did it.”
