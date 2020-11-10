The Montvale Elementary boys defeated Samuel Everett School of Innovation, 37-14, while SESI prevailed in the girls game, 9-8, on Monday.
Easton Bennett tallied 14 points to lead the Montvale boys. Kolton Knouff scored 11 points and third-grader Xzavier Johnson had six. Raleigh Moore led SESI with six points.
Leslie Lafon led SESI with four points in the girls game. Kyla Lawson paced Montvale with five.
