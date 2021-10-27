William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens has one thing in mind for Friday’s game against Morristown East.
“The thing I’m looking for is for our seniors to have an opportunity to go out and have one more high school football game and play as hard as they can,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Hopefully we can finish that thing with a win; that’s our goal every week obviously. Unfortunately for us, we haven’t done enough of that. We’ve come close way too many times but not gotten enough wins.
“So for them to end their career here with a win would be huge for those kids and an exciting moment for them. That’s what we’re kind of focused on.”
The Governors (1-8, 0-4 Region 1-6A) have one last chance for another win this season as they host the region foe Hurricanes (1-8, 0-4), a team which has also struggled down the stretch, at 7 p.m.
“They’re much in the same kind of shape we’re in,” Shadowens said. “They’ve played lots of teams competitively. They have talent. They have a Division I receiver who’s been offered by quite a few people. They have a tailback who’s approaching 1,000 yards, he’s over 900 yards, and they’re pretty big up front.
“So they have some talent on their football team and have played people really well at times but haven’t been able to score when they needed to or haven’t been able to get the big stop when they needed to, much like you could describe our football season.”
Morristown East lost to Greeneville last week, 49-7. It went on a six-game losing streak before earning its first win on Oct. 8 in a 42-7 decision over Cocke County.
Defensive issues have plagued the Hurricanes, as they are allowing nearly 33 points per game to opponents. Their average of 17 points per game offensively doesn’t help matters.
“I think we’re two teams that are similar and probably two teams who really want to go out with a win, so I think it will be a very competitive football game and something that our seniors will hold pretty important to them,” Shadowens said. “I’m excited for our seniors to have an opportunity to win a football game and maybe find a way to finish on a good note.”
Finishing on a good note week-to-week has certainly eluded the Governors.
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Clemmer has produced some standout performances this season, but William Blount hasn’t won a game since its 38-19 defeat of Heritage on Sept. 10 in the Battle for the Bell. It’s currently on a five-game losing skid.
That streak includes two straight 28-21 losses in the season’s sixth and seventh weeks, plus a 22-15 loss to Hardin Valley, which was winless before beating the Governors, last week. After holding a 7-6 lead over Hardin Valley at halftime, then tying the game in the fourth quarter, William Blount allowed a long touchdown run and Clemmer threw an interception in the final stages.
On Friday, though, the Governors get to host their last game this season on their home field, and Shadowens hopes his players can earn themselves one more positive moment in a season that’s been largely devoid of them.
“They’ve (put themselves in position to win) many, many weeks,” Shadowens said. “Unfortunately for our kids, we haven’t been able to finish those games with wins. From a standpoint of coming to work and having good attitudes to work and having to get through the frustration of not being able to finish games, all those things, it’s life lessons.
“Sometimes in sports, you learn some lessons that are going to help you later in life. I’m big into believing that, so you’ve got to keep fighting no matter what.”
