Olivia Emert had one goal this season, and it had nothing to do with batting stats or individual accolades.
“(I was thinking), ‘Get us to state and win,’” Emert told The Daily Times. “That was all of our mindset. That was more of a goal for us, get to state. Coach (Sarah Fekete) Bailey always told us, ‘Have fun, compete and go win.’ Those things stuck with us through the whole season.”
The sophomore and her teammates more than accomplished that goal, winning four of their five games in Murfreesboro and defeating Forrest in the deciding contest to win Alcoa’s first ever state softball title.
During the Lady Tornadoes’ magical state tournament run, Emert made all the difference, totaling 13 hits, two home runs and six RBIs in 18 at-bats. That capped off a sensational season in which she batted .458 with a .504 on-base percentage, tallying five doubles, three triples, five home runs and 34 RBIs on her way to being named The Daily Times Softball Player of the Year.
“I think she’s just a fantastic player,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “She’s very, very strong physically.”
Not only did Emert string together such impressive stats down the stretch, but she did so in battling through a tepid beginning to the year.
“The funny thing is how outstanding she ended,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think she kind of had a slow start to the season and just getting back into the swing of things. When we got to postseason, she was really playing her best ball. That’s what you hope for all kids is that’s when they hit their stride. The whole team, but especially Olivia, really turned it on when it came to postseason play.”
One of Emert’s highlight moments came during Alcoa’s second game of the state tournament, when she smacked a solo homer to center in a 4-0 win over Community. During the two games Alcoa played against Forrest on May 28, with the Lady Tornadoes winning the second to claim the title, Emert totaled four RBIs, a homer and a double.
By the time the Lady Tornadoes arrived in Murfreesboro, Emert had already established herself as a threat anytime she stepped to the plate.
On March 21 against Union County, after already batting in two runs, Emert brought home another with a two-out double, leading Alcoa to a slim 5-4 win. On May 18 against South Greene in the Region 1-2A championship, she smacked a three-run homer to help the Lady Tornadoes claim the region title.
So when it was Emert’s time to bat during the state tournament, Fekete Bailey was nothing but confident in her.
“I just let (Emert) do her thing,” Fekete Bailey said. “We had this saying, and it was what I asked them to do in all of postseason, and that was to have fun and to compete. Ultimately, I think that’s why we all play a sport in the beginning is because it’s fun. I think that takes a little bit of pressure off when you just go out to have fun and to compete.
“I think they really embraced that, especially Olivia, and that’s why we were able to be so successful.”
As Emert made the celebratory trot after her homer against Community, high-fiving Fekete Bailey on her way, it symbolized her entire motivation in driving the ball over the fence.
“Really, I just think about my team,” Emert said. “I do everything for them. I’m never really (having) a selfish moment about myself when I play softball. I really owe it all to them. I couldn’t have gotten through it without them and Coach Bailey. I owe it all to her. My mindset was really just, ‘Do your best and have fun.’ That’s all you can do is just have fun.”
“I definitely think that one of the most important things about our team is that we work together,” she added. “I wouldn’t even say ‘team.’ I would say ‘family.’ I love them all very much and Coach Bailey and all of our coaching staff. I owe it all to them.”
With still two years remaining at Alcoa, Emert has turned her attention to new goals, which include winning more state titles and playing softball at the college level.
There’s reason for optimism, because when it comes to accomplishing goals, she already has a strong track record.
“I’m just excited to play again because I love softball,” Emert said. “I’m excited to see where life is going to take me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.