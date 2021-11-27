Heritage learned on Friday how to close out a close game. Less than 24 hours later, the Mountaineers learned how to close out one they dominated from the start.
Knoxville Central made a game out of it at times, even pulling within two points in the second half, but strong performances from Grant Campbell and the Mountaineers’ defense down the stretch helped them to a 61-52 win to wrap up its Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
The win came after Heritage beat McMinn County, 76-73 on a Ty Keeble 3-pointer at the buzzer, setting up for an extended two-game win streak after starting the season with three straight losses.
“Today was a little easier,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. “We led the whole game and it got a little uncomfortable there at times down the stretch with a few turnovers in the half court and gave (Central) some easy buckets. We’ve got some young guys out there playing and there’s some growing pains, but I’m proud of the way our guys have played the last two days.
“They’ve played hard and I think they’re starting to buy in a little bit more to what we’re trying to do. That’s encouraging.”
For the second straight day, Campbell was a force in the paint on both ends of the floor, finishing with a team-high 26 points, including several scores that quelled potential Bobcat (0-3) runs in the second half, but for Flatford, it was Campbell contribution on the defensive end that came into play late.
“(Campbell) really bails us out a lot defensively,” Flatford said. “He alters shots in the lane and gets his hands on basketballs, rebounds the ball. He’s good on the offensive end, too, but I think sometimes his importance on the defensive end is under-emphasized.”
Timely shooting on the perimeter helped, too, particularly from guard Jamin Russell who hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 17-point performance.
Those opportunities were kept alive by the Mountaineers’ ability to snag offensive rebounds and keep possessions going. One sequence with less than three minutes left saw Heritage snag two rebounds before Jet Murrell passed the ball inside to Campbell for a slam dunk that upped its lead to 54-41.
“(That sequence) kind of summed up today,” Flatford said. “Our biggest thing is trying to take care of the basketball and finish games out. At times we did a pretty good job of that and at other times during the year we haven’t. We’ve just got to work at getting better.”
The Lady Mountaineers flashed their defensive dominance in the second half of their win against McMinn County on Friday and showed it again on Saturday against Webb, limiting the Spartans to just two three-pointers and just 33 points but a late basket from Webb’s Meeyah Green and a pair of free throws provided just enough to down Heritage.
The Lady Mountaineers’ defensive effort didn’t translate on the offensive end as they struggled getting shots to fall, shooting 28% for the game.
“There’s no doubt about it, we played great defense,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “We just couldn’t score. If you hold a team to 33, you’re supposed to win the ballgame. I don’t know what the struggle was, we missed eight free throws and you’ve got to knock those down. Webb is a good ball club and they play great defense but bottom line, you’ve got to knock shots down and we didn’t.”
Point guard Bekah Gardner was the only Heritage (3-2) player to score in double figures, finishing with 14 points as the rest of the Lady Mountaineers’ roster accounted for 16 points.
According to Howard, Heritage’s struggles were a mix of the Spartans’ (2-2) own impressive defensive showing and poor shooting on the part of the Lady Mountaineers.
“I think it was both because Webb is known for playing great defense,” Howard said. “We had some great looks, so you’ve got to be able to knock shots down and we just didn’t.”
