MTS seized some momentum in the fifth inning, shaking off a slow start with the bats by scoring six runs to pull within 10 of SNI/Thunder.
The Maryville-based team held SNI to three runs in the bottom half and threatened to keep its rally going in the sixth, but SNI showed the difference between a Class AA-team and a C-class squad.
James Kisselburg laced a line drive into center after Travis Hamm singled with one away in the inning only to watch SNI center fielder Brian Zirkle make a sliding catch. John Bilbrey followed with a groundball to the right side of the infield that middle Brian McBryde made a sliding stop on before getting the final out of the frame at second.
Jason Branch hit a mercy rule-triggering three-run home in the next half inning to hand MTS a 24-9 loss on Friday at Sandy Springs Park in the opening round of the 53rd annual Smoky Mountain Classic.
“The margin gets smaller against these teams,” Hamm told The Daily Times. “Those are the normal hits that work in our everyday weekend, but the next thing you know they are making a diving play. That’s something they do every weekend.
“All you can say is, ‘Good hit, man,’ because there is nothing you can do. They cover more ground, they hit harder and they hit it farther. Everything you normally do, you just have to be a little bit better.”
MTS never found that extra gear in the early innings.
SNI led off the bottom of the first with three straight singles before scoring on a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly to right. MTS limited the damage after that but was unable to take advantage in the next frame, scoring two runs before SNI hung nine runs on the board in the bottom half.
“There were a few balls there (in the first) that we should have caught, but we were a step away,” Cory Williams said. “When stuff like that happens, it gives you a chance knowing that every guy isn’t going up there and hitting it 330, 340 feet.
“In that game, I never felt like they were running away with it, but we weren’t doing enough to keep up with them.”
MTS rattled off three straight wins for a top-10 finish in the 2020 Smoky Mountain Classic after losing to Westpoint in the first round, but it still feels like it has something to prove as it builds toward its goal of winning the WSL World Championship in Panama City, Florida, in September.
“A lot of times, the local teams are viewed as a cakewalk, and we’ve heard that,” Williams said. “That’s what motivates us. Instead of being starstruck by all the big-time players, we want to beat those guys. It’s far-fetched at times, but you want to play well against them because in the long run it’ll help us reach out goals and get better.”
Williams always tells his teammates that there are no losses, just lessons. The final innings of MTS’ loss to SNI breathed some confidence that it can pick up some wins today, starting with a loser’s bracket matchup with Baugh Ford at 8 a.m. at Denso Manufacturing.
“If we were able to put up some 6-spots in the first couple of innings instead of some bad innings, we’re in a ballgame right there with those guys,” said Hamm, who also notched a triple to his ledger in the fifth. “You know you can’t do that every time, but now we’re going to see lesser competition a little further down the scale. Who knows what can happen.”
