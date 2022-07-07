Nick Bowman had no faith that one home run was going to be enough as he walked toward the third-base dugout following his championship swing-off in the Smoky Mountain Classic local home run derby against Prodigy’s Justin Timmons.
That all changed when Timmons failed to send one over the fences on his first two swings.
“The pressure is all on him at that point because you know everybody is watching,” Bowman told The Daily Times. “It’s really hard to hit that third one (in that situation).”
The MTS/Hub City/Berties slugger went from disappointed to celebratory in a moment’s notice as Timmons hit a short line drive to left on his third and final swing, making Bowman’s single bomb the only one needed to win the local derby.
The victory granted Bowman the opportunity to participate in the main derby that featured the top sluggers in USSSA slowpitch softball. He hit five home runs in the first round and never found out if it was enough to advance to the second round because of inclement weather.
“I was actually more nervous for the local one because there is more pressure when you are expected to finish better in that one,” Bowman said. “I felt more relaxed (in the main derby) and I had my timing down a lot better.”
The nerves were evident in the first round as Bowman failed to hit a home run on his first few swings, but once the first one sailed over the left-field fence, he settled in.
Bowman hit four home runs in the first round, tying Windy City Grille’s Nathan Chapman, Prodigy’s Devan Gardner and Timmons to advance to the second round. Prodigy’s Aaron Inman slugged a first round-high five bombs.
“I was relieved to get past the first round because that’s the most anxiety you’re going to have,” Bowman said. “You don’t know how you’re going to come out swinging. My first three hits were pop-ups because I was way out in front, so that got in my head, but once I got into a groove, I felt confident going into the next round.”
Bowman exhibited that confidence with a string of early home runs in the second round. He finished with six home runs, which was the most in the round, to advance to the finals.
Timmons and Gardner advanced as well after hitting five bombs while Inman was eliminated following a four home run showing.
“I hit almost five in a row at one point, and I think my first miss was off the top of the fence because I was thinking I might try to go 10-for-10,” Bowman said. “At that point, I felt like it was mine to win going into that last round.
Bowman clubbed five home runs in the finals after Gardner mustered two, and appeared to have the title won until Timmons forced the swing-off with a dramatic shot on his 10th and final swing.
Bowman came up short on his first of three swings during the tiebreaker before clobbering the second pitch. He had an opportunity to add some pressure to Timmons with his third swing but had to settle for one home run.
It proved to be enough, and now Bowman can ride a small wave of momentum into MTS’ opening game of the Smoky Mountain Classic against Windy City Grille at 10 a.m. today on Field No. 3 at Sandy Springs Park.
“Tomorrow is when it matters,” Bowman said. “Today was just for fun. It makes you feel a little bit better about going into the tournament, but tomorrow is a different day and the balls are going to be softer, so you have to have better contact.”
