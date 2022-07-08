In a tournament known for its power hitting, MTS/Hub City/Berties leaned on its defense to secure a spot in the winner’s bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic on Friday.
In an opening round matchup between two local teams, MTS was holding on to a five-run lead over Windy City Grille in the sixth inning, but Windy City managed a walk, sac-fly and single to get a pair of runners on with one out.
Looking to cut into the MTS lead, Windy City’s Hank Haun connected with Ethan Starr’s pitch but grounded to MTS shortstop Michael Spain, who made the tag at second before darting the ball over to Will Ervin at first base to get out of the inning unscathed.
The double play proved to be the shot in the arm MTS needed to win 12-7 at Sandy Springs Park and move on in the winner’s bracket.
“(The double play) was really big,” MTS coach Cory Williams told The Daily Times. “(Windy City) was right there with the middle part of their lineup and we just kind of got lucky with a miss-hit and made the play.”
While the sequence provided a late-game spark for the MTS dugout, it was equally deflating for a Windy City team that rallied from an 11-2 deficit in the previous inning.
“That double play kind of kept us from getting the big inning that we were trying to find the whole game,” Windy City coach Daniel Robinson said. “We kind of had a chance to bounce back and come back again and we just fell a little short. There were a couple of times where we had opportunities and (MTS) either made a good play or we came up short. Sometimes that will happen. That’s the game. We fought hard.”
MTS jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first off of a John Bilbrey solo home run and back-to-back RBI singles from Williams and Nick Bowman before Matt Kisselberg added the fourth run of the frame on an RBI sac-fly.
Windy City answered in the bottom frame to pull within two as Starr led off with a single into right field and Nate Chapman followed it up with a two-run shot to make it 4-2.
Both teams combined for one run in the second and third innings, but MTS blew it open in the fourth with a seven-run frame that started with another Williams RBI. In the next at-bat, Bowman connected on the biggest hit of the morning on a three-run blast to extend MTS’ advantage to 9-2.
Spain scratched two more runs across on a two-RBI single.
While Windy City clawed its way back into the game with two runs off of Bubba Ownes’ homer in the fourth and another three runs in the fifth, MTS’ ability to hit the ball well in the fourth put the game just out of reach.
“(The fourth inning) was definitely huge. You come in and you’re not really hitting it good,” Williams said. “When you’re playing in something like this with unlimited (home runs), you’ve got to have good innings like that or you’re going to get beat. We didn’t score a bunch but we scored enough and that’s the name of the game.
“I felt like if we stayed close and got a few hits, you know, hitting is contagious, so once you get a couple of guys hitting, then everyone else wants to hit, too. Getting a couple of hits there, getting a couple of breaks was definitely big for us.”
Resmondo run-rules MTS:MTS posted five runs in the top of the first but failed to score again as Resmondo/Smash It/All-American/Men (Winter Haven, Florida) scored five or more runs in every frame to send MTS to the loser’s bracket with a 24-5 defeat.
Logan Hampton led off the first with a double off of the center field wall and Bilbrey singled to right to set up a Fred Arwood RBI double to give MTS a 1-0 lead. After Logan Jordan’s sac-fly RBI made it 2-0, Bowman and Kisselberg notched two more runs with two-straight RBIs. Spain singled to center to stretch the advantage to 5-0.
Despite the fast start, Rosmondo answered with six runs to take its first lead in the bottom of the first and scored seven more in the second and six in the third while holding MTS scoreless.
Resmondo’s five runs in the fourth invoked the mercy rule. MTS will play the winner of Game 20 in an elimination game at 9:15 a.m. today at Sandy Springs Park.
