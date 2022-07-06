Local MTS/Hub City/Berties is looking for a finish in the 54th Smoky Mountain Classic that falls somewhere between what it accomplished two years ago and the quick exit it had in the event last year.
MTS nabbed a top-10 finish in 2020, bouncing back from a first-round loss to Indiana-based Westpoint with loser’s bracket wins over North Carolina-based Statewide, Florida-based Riot and Ohio-based Category5 before bowing out to Ohio-based Premier.
Last year’s participation lasted the two-game minimum after losses to Florida-based SNI and Alabama-based Baugh Ford.
“What we did two years ago is unheard of,” Cory Williams told The Daily Times. “We know that’s something that hasn’t been done that often, especially since the game has changed to the (USSSA) bats. It’s really tough. We always tell ourselves that if we can go 2-2, we’ve had a good weekend. That sounds really weird because any other time we go 2-2, we’re not happy with it, but in this situation with the unlimited home runs and the different atmosphere in this tournament, we’d be satisfied.”
MTS, the 14th-ranked B team in the country, hopes it can pick up the first of its two-win goal against fellow local team Windy City Grille at 10 a.m. Friday on Field No. 3 at Sandy Springs Park.
Williams admits that he would rather open against a team from outside Tennessee — as it has each of the last two years — because he prefers to root on his friends. Since that is not the case, the motivation for coming out on top in the local rivalry is the opportunity to face Florida-based Resmondo, which is the second-ranked Major team (USSSA’s highest division) in the country, at 3:30 p.m. at Sandy Springs Park.
“That’s what you want,” Williams said. “In these tournaments, you’re always going to be the underdog, and that’s a good place for us. We want to be the hunter instead of the hunted because most of the time we’re the ones being chased. You kind of learn things about yourself when you play better teams.”
MTS’ struggles from a year ago stemmed from an offense that never got going, in part because of a a new USSSA standard that went from 220-pound compression bats to 240. MTS averaged 19.8 runs per game in 2020 but mustered a combined 14 runs in 2021.
“It’s like everything else in the world: you have to find something you’re comfortable with,” Williams said. “That’s the ultimate separator. We did a little homework on it (last year) and tried to find stuff that we liked and what we didn’t like, but now that a lot more has come out, we’ve been able to watch everybody else and see what everybody else thinks.
“We’ve kind of found (bats) we like and gotten a little more comfortable with them, so hopefully we can have a better showing.”
MTS brings more than just a better feel with the bats to the Smoky. It also boasts a ton of momentum having notched three tournament wins since May 21.
The run started after losing to Prodigy in the winner’s bracket semifinal of the 2022 Spring Open at Sandy Springs Park. MTS rebounded with back-to-back victories over Prodigy to win the tournament and clinch an automatic berth to the Smoky.
MTS followed with an unbeaten 40th Jim Beam Classic in Nashville on May 27-29 and added another undefeated run to win the 43th Busch Classic in Sherwood, Arkansas last weekend. Logan Jordan was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Logan Hampton earned Defensive MVP and Ronnie Lytle, John Bilbrey, Michael Spain, Freddy Arwood and Matthew McCloud each made the All-Tournament team.
“It’s all about confidence,” Williams said. “It’s under-handed, so everybody can do the thing. The most important thing is between the ears and knowing what you’ve been through throughout the year and preparing for this stuff. It’s about confidence and knowing that you can do it, and doing it against the best is very helpful because if you can do it against these guys, you can do it against anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.