Freddy Arwood summed up MTS’s brief two-game stint in the Smoky Mountain Classic best as the Maryville-based team came together for its final huddle of the weekend
“For whatever reason, we just didn’t have it,” Arwood said as he shook his head.
A year ago, MTS rebounded from first-round loss to Westpoint and won three straight games en route to a top-10 finish in the premier slow pitch softball tournament in the country, but it hardly gave itself an opportunity to make a similar run this time around.
Defensive miscues coupled with a lackluster offensive performance led to MTS suffering a 20-4 defeat to Alabama-based Baugh Ford on Saturday at Denso Manufacturing that eliminated MTS from the tournament.
“This game, everybody can play and everybody can hit, but the separation comes from the mental side of it,” Cory Williams told The Daily Times. “It’s knowing you can and the confidence that comes with that. …
“We just never really got going today.”
MTS jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first after a home run by Will Ervin, but the confidence levels of each team quickly changed in the bottom half.
The momentum shift started when Justin Thorne tapped a chopper back to MTS pitcher Matt Kisselburg, who was unable to field the ground ball cleanly. The first five Baugh Ford batters that came to plate scored, and it was able to add two more runs after EJ Evans did not stay down on a two-out grounder in the hole by Lane Young that allowed the inning to continue.
“That changes everything because that team now feels like they don’t have to play as well to beat you because they think you can’t even make the routine plays,” Williams said. “They don’t press as much and just relax and play.
“You’re kind of feeling each other out in the first couple of innings, but that gave them confidence, and that’s the name of the game. That’s the difference between winning and losing those games.”
MTS was unable to atone for its mistakes at the dish as it failed to put a single runner in scoring position over the final four innings — its final run coming off a John Bilbrey home run in the fourth.
“It was a little bit of frustration, and that’s the thing that makes this game what it is,” Williams said. “You have to find a way to get over that stuff. That’s what the good teams do. They leave the good and the bad behind them because there is another pitch and another play to be made and you have to move on.”
MTS averaged 19.8 runs per game during the 2020 Smoky Mountain Classic but mustered a combined 14 runs in its two games this year. The drop off in production stemmed, in part, from USSSA’s new bat standard that moved from the 220-pound compression bats that MTS typically uses to 240 compression bats.
“Going in there and not really trusting what you’re swinging and not really understanding the feel of it, I think all of that takes a toll,” Williams said. “We’ve hit some BP with them and stuff, but as far as the games, we always hit the other stuff that we know.”
MTS hoped for a better showing in the Smoky, but it will use its early exit as motivation for the final months of the year in which it hopes to defend its state championship as well as win a WSL World Championship in Panama City, Florida, in September.
“These things right here are a humbling experience,” Williams said. “We’ve had a good year so far, and these kind of games show you how you stack up and what you need to work on. We just need the games to get the confidence.”
