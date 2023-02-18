KNOXVILLE — Kazbek Saypulaev deserved a redo.
A four-year starter for William Blount, he advanced to the state tournament last year, but suffered a concussion in his first match there.
“So his whole state tournament last year was ruined in the first match, and he couldn’t compete anymore after that,” William Blount coach Chadd Clabough told The Daily Times.
Saypulaev booked his chance for a do-over Saturday at the Class AA wrestling sectionals at Bearden High School. He won his way through to the 160 weight class title match, in which he suffered his only loss on the day, losing to Dobyns Bennett’s Max Norman, a defending state champion, via fall.
Despite that loss, his efforts were enough to get him back to the state tournament, where he will have the opportunity to avenge what happened last year.
“We couldn’t be more excited about him going to state again this year … We’re hoping to go get some justice this year,” Clabough said. “He deserves a good weekend. Hopefully he can go there and maybe place. He’s been an incredible captain, an incredible teammate, and we’re super stoked to get him in.
“I don’t know if he thinks about (bouncing back from last year’s disappointment). He’s such a competitor that anything he does, he wants to do it to the best of his ability, and he wants to win. He’s a winner.”
Saypulaev was the only William Blount wrestler to advance to state Saturday, but eight wrestlers from Maryville and two from Heritage also did so.
The wrestlers from Maryville who finished within the top four in their weight classes and booked their tickets to state were Dominic Chimeno, Coen Lovin, Daniel Halcomb, Riley Lee, Michael Colligan, Thomas Stadel, Peyton Cooper and Hayden McDonald.
“Two sectional champs, 170 and the heavyweight,” Maryville coach Alex Cate said. “I think 195, 220 and heavy could all be a rematch in the state finals next week, possibly. Those were all really tough matches, and we were in them all.”
McDonald ended the night with a highlight for the Rebels, downing Science Hill’s Keimel Redford via fall.
“Awesome for Hayden to get that win,” Cate said. “Overall, proud of the guys. It’s been a great season for them, and we’re to the point where competition is getting tough. They kicked butt in the region, and now they’re getting tested … Only two of them finished on top today, so I’m hoping for the other six that are going on to state, that they’re going to be hungry and want to finish a notch higher when we get down there next week.
For Heritage, Nate McKee took the 152 weight class title by defeating Science Hill’s James Beck in an 8-1 decision. He impressed coach Jerry Teaster, who noted that McKee has just one loss in Tennessee this year, and it was an early-season bout.
“I’m super proud of Nate,” Teaster said. “Nate’s worked really hard to get to where he’s at. He’s come a long ways. He’s peaking at the right time, so looking forward to what he’s going to do at state.”
James Grimes was Heritage’s other wrestler to advance to state, finishing in fourth place in the 120 class after losing to Chimeno via an 11-3 major decision in the third-place match.
“They’re ready (for state),” Teaster said. “They’re for sure ready. They’ll be ready, they’ll be focused. State tournament is a big deal … For what we had to start out with this year, I think we’ve done pretty well. A lot of young kids. We had two returning kids from last year. Everybody else was new. To do what they’ve done this year, bring six in here, get two to state, I’ll take it. I was hoping for four, but two will work.
“I really believe Nate is going to shock some people at state. He’s underrated. They don’t even have him in the rankings, and he’s dominated Tennessee pretty well this year. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do this year.”
Maryville finished second overall behind Dobyns Bennett in the team standings, with Heritage tied with Karns at seventh and William Blount at 14th.
