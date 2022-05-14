KNOXVILLE — Instead of counting all of the Maryville athletes who qualified for the state tournament during Saturday’s Class AAA Section 1 meet at Hardin Valley Academy, it may be easier to count those who didn’t.
Maryville placed high in events across the board, with winners and broken records galore. The team finished second in both the boys and girls overall scores.
“We broke a bunch of records,” Maryville coach Nick White told The Daily Times. “Overall, it was a great day.”
Individually, Tezz Dozier won both the boys’ 100 and 200, clocking times of 10.83 and 21.61, respectively, and Cooper Lowe took the boys’ 300-meter hurdles at 40.87, while Davis Ernsberger ran a 49.29 to win the boys’ 400 and broke a school record.
Andie-Marie Jones took victory in both the girls’ 1600 and 3200 with times of 5:07.18 and 11:08.12, respectively and Lily Robinette claimed the girls’ pentathlon 100-meter hurdles at 16.46.
Maryville’s boys 4x100 team won its race, just as its 4x200 team did, too.
Plenty of other Maryville athletes, including Markel Fortenberry in the long jump, Adrian Gumm in the shot put and Aliyah Kennedy in the 200-meter dash, punched their tickets to state, too.
“We PR’d in everything that we ran,” White said. “We had some events that I thought we probably should have done a little bit better in, but we also had some events that I was a little surprised in, and that’s how track goes.”
Maryville finished at 116 overall in boys team scores, behind Hardin Valley’s 139.5, and at 103.5 in girls team scores, second to Hardin Valley at 123.5.
“It was closer,” White said. “(Hardin Valley coach Bryan Brown) is always really good and he’s really deep. We were deeper this year than we were last year. So overall I was super excited on how we did.
“We’ve still got some work we can do and get better, and we’ve got some kids who will grow from the experience of maybe not doing as well as they had hoped and we had hoped.”
Overly finished fourth in the boys’ 800 with a time of 1:57.20, and though he had hoped for a better time, it was good enough to book his trip to Murfreesboro.
“I’m really happy,” Overly said. “We had a really good indoor season and I’ve had teammates that helped me push it during practice. I’m ready for state. Today, 1:57 is not what I wanted, but I made it so state so I’m happy.”
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Heritage coach Alex Morgan added. “When he started this year, he ran indoor track, and his first race was a 2:11. So to go from a 2:11 to (1:57) is huge. That’s a huge time to cut off in any event, but especially 800. He’s come such a long way.
“He started cross country two years ago and this is his first full track season, so I couldn’t be any prouder of him. Now it’s just focusing on state from here.”
Overly will be accompanied by Grant Campbell, who qualified in the high jump with a best-jump of 6-04.00, good for second place in the boys’ category Saturday.
“(Campbell) has had a bit of an up and down year this year, but really, like I told Conner (Overley) and I’ve told several of my runners, the section meet is just about surviving and advancing,” Morgan said.
“That’s what Conner and Grant did. They got the job done. Grant’s been one of the best high-jumpers in the state for the past two years, and he’s just naturally gifted, so I think he’s got a good shot to repeat because he was a state champion last year.”
“Over the season, I’m very proud,” Wichert said. “We didn’t have the best luck today, we didn’t perform our best, but that was the case for a lot of schools today.”
Among the Governors’ accomplishments this season, William Blount’s 4x100 girls team broke the school record, and Wichert noted there’s plenty of optimism as he continues to build a foundation for the school’s track and field program.
“We had plenty of athletes who did a lot of good things over the season,” Wichert said. “We’re far away from where we want to go in the end. That doesn’t mean we can’t be proud of what we did this year, which I am.”
