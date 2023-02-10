KNOXVILLE — No Maryville swimmers made it to the finals Friday at the TISCA swimming and diving state championships, but the Rebels still had plenty to celebrate.
Four of Maryville’s athletes fielded personal-best performances at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center, with Emma Sheets, Sarah Grinder, Will Coker and Otto Offermann all having career-best days.
Sheets provided the highlight moment for Maryville on Friday, giving the team its best place of the morning. She finished 19th in the women’s 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:13.61. Grinder finished in 43rd place in that event with a time of 2:22.53.
In the men’s 200 IM, Coker took 56th place at 2:11.72, while Offermann finished in 75th place at 2:15.90. Coker also placed 63rd in the men’s 100 fly at 58.10; both his 200 IM and 100 fly performances were personal bests.
Despite not advancing to finals on the event’s first day, Maryville coach Jenna Johnson was content with she saw from her program, which is used to having waves of success at the state championships, but is currently in a rebuilding mode.
“What matters to me most is that the majority of our swimmers are performing at their personal best this weekend,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “And that is definitely the case for our athletes, regardless of making it back to finals.
“There are 900 athletes competing here in Knoxville from around the state, possibly the largest state (meet) we’ve had. At the same time, we have a smaller team and are going through a developmental phase. I asked the kids to train more hours this season than I have in the five seasons I’ve coached, and I’m proud of the dedication and hard work they put in.”
Also on Friday, Maryville’s women’s 200 medley relay team of Grinder, Sheets, Kate Napier and Keegan Rutledge finished in 22nd place with a time of 1:58.52, while its men’s team of Offermann, Coker, David Stokes and Aidan Carter took 33rd place with a time of 1:49.28.
Carter took 85th place in the men’s 500 free at 23.954. Danica Wright finished 28th in the women’s 200 free with a time of 2:02.52, while Brooke Evans was behind her at 34th (2:04.19), as was Emma Meyer at 65th (2:12.38).
Wright is positioned for a possible strong finish when Maryville returns to Allan Jones Aquatic Center today, as she’s seeded second in the 500 free. Maryville’s women’s 4x100 free relay team could also make a splash, too, according to Johnson.
Tyler is a sports reporter at The Daily Times.
