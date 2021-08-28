Multiple Tornadoes showed out in Alcoa’s 56-7 region-opening win over Gatlinburg-Pittman, with strong performances transcending offense, defense and special teams.
There was Tornado sophomore Elijah Cannon, who amassed 104 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. His scores, Alcoa touchdowns seven and eight, were both on the opening plays of a drive, a common theme of Week 2’s win against the visiting Highlanders.
There was Major Newman, who seemed to pop up anytime Alcoa needed him. The defensive back scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries. The first was especially cinematic, as the senior grabbed the ball in the end zone after teammate Aaron Davis intercepted a G-P pass but fumbled the ball while making the return.
There was even freshman kicker Bacon Lauderback, whose leg stayed true after each score.
Junior Jordan Harris showed what a true all-purpose weapon he can be by getting the Tornadoes on the board with a 56-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s first play, then snagging an interception on defense.
“Jordan played well everywhere,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times.
Alcoa’s offensive line found it easy-going against the Highlanders. Rankin said earlier in the week that he wanted to see more out of the unit, and it delivered, as the Tornadoes rushed for 344 yards on 16 carries.
“Our running (is working well right now),” Harris said in a possible understatement.
Senior quarterback Caden Buckles also ran for a score. Young running backs Juwelz Scales, Shannon Salter and Terrence Long got in on the action late, stringing together some impressive runs in Alcoa’s final drive.
The Alcoa defense turned in a memorable night for a unit labeled as rebuilding from its record-setting predecessor. The Tornadoes victimized quarterback Brady Hammonds, picking off three of his passes and showing up in the Highlander backfield at the most inopportune moments for G-P. Hammonds was 2-of-7 for 18 yards, completing more throws to Alcoa defenders than G-P receivers.
While young and under a new coach, Gatlinburg-Pittman was expected to be one of contenders aiming to dethrown Alcoa from the Region 2-3A crown, but the Tornadoes’ success Friday expanded on last season’s 43-0 win in Week 9 and drew comparisons to the start of the infamous 91-7 win over G-P in 2005.
As players posed for pictures following the region win and students came onto the field to celebrate with the players, Alcoa’s confidence was palpable.
“I’m excited for (the rest of this season),” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.