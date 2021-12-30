NASHVILLE — Hendon Hooker looked at the official as he pointed towards the scoreboard.
The replay appeared to show Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright fighting through three Purdue tacklers on fourth down before sticking the ball across the goal line. The Vols star quarterback, who helped his team battle back with two late scores to force overtime, was ecstatic.
“Initially, I was excited,” Hooker said. “I thought we scored. It was a tough call. I felt like me and my teammates gave it our all. The outcome didn’t end like we wanted it to.”
After a booth review, the previous call of Wright not reaching the end zone was upheld with officials citing that his forward progress had been stopped prior to breaking the plane despite there being no whistle in the process of the play.
The elation that Hooker, the rest of his teammates and the 50,000-plus orange-clad fans inside Nissan Stadium had as the play was shown over and over on the jumbotron was suddenly replaced with astonishment. On the Boilermakers’ ensuing drive, Mitchell Fineran capped off a perfect 4-of-4 day kicking with a game-winning 39-yard boot to give Purdue a 48-45 overtime win over the Vols in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Thursday.
“(The officials) said that the forward progress had been stopped,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “It sounded like the whistle blew after (Wright) had extended the football, but you know.”
The call may not have changed the overall outcome, but it put the Vols (7-6, 4-4 SEC), who had the first possession in overtime, in a tough spot as Purdue (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten) just needed the field goal to walk it off.
It was the second time this season that Tennessee was on the receiving end of a controversial call that may have cost it in the end. In a 31-26 loss to then-No. 13 Ole Miss, a call on the field that was also upheld by a booth review ruled that tight end Jacob Warren was short of the line to gain on a fourth-down throw from Hooker in the final minutes.
Heupel didn’t dwell too much on the most recent ruling that might have ripped away a chance at an 8-win season in his inaugural campaign in Thursday’s postgame press conference. He instead presented a message to his players to deal in perspective, not the emotion that officiating can sometimes bring.
“I think you sit back and you think about the things that you can control,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day when you’re in a competitive environment, you have to control your controllables, that’s it. There’s some things that we handled really well tonight and there’s some things that we didn’t ... That’s myself, our coaching staff, our players, it’s all of us getting better.”
Offense sets records
Several Tennessee players accounted for a number of Music City Bowl game records, as well as an impressive program record.
With Jabari Small’s touchdown run that put the Vols up 14-7 with six minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter, the 2021 team broke a single-season points record with 487, beating out the 1993 team that tallied 484 points in former head coach Philip Fulmer’s first full season in 1993.
“This team is going to continue to get better,” receiver Cedric Tillman said. “This (was) our first year in this system.”
Individually, Tillman hit a few benchmarks, becoming the first Tennessee player to catch three touchdown passes in a bowl game and the first wide receiver to turn in a 1,000-yard season since Justin Hunter in 2012.
He finished with 150 yards on seven catches to cap off a stellar junior season.
“I think the biggest thing is the team, like to see us grow,” Tillman said. “...Truth be told, we were just falling apart (last year). Coach Heupel came in here, set a standard. He’s done so much for me and my teammates. I try to play my butt off for my teammates and him. I think I grew a lot this year.”
Secondary up and down
A bowl game record that was broken in the matchup is one that the Tennessee secondary would like to forget.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for the most yards in Music City Bowl history with 534 on 47 completions. He also tossed five touchdowns, including two late in the fourth quarter that went for 65-plus yards to get the Boilermakers back in it and eventually help force overtime.
It wasn’t all bad for the Vols defense, which also forced three interceptions as Kamal Hadden, Byron Young and Trevon Flowers each recorded a takeaway, but it wasn’t enough ultimately.
“I mean, (Purdue) didn’t run anything that we haven’t seen on film,” senior defensive back Theo Jackson said. “We just didn’t execute when we needed to. I know that they had guys out but their guys stepped up and made more plays than we did.”
