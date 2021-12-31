NASHVILLE — Theo Jackson fell to the turf at Nissan Stadium and stared as Purdue’s entire sideline emptied onto the field.
Seconds prior, Mitchell Fineran scored on a walk-off 38-yard field goal to cap an incredible TransPerfect Music City Bowl that included four touchdowns in the final five minutes of regulation, a missed game-winning field goal at the end of regulation and a controversial ruling on the part of the officiating crew that kept Tennessee scoreless in overtime.
It all set Fineran up for the kick that helped Purdue to a 48-45 victory and ended the Vols’ impressive 2021 campaign in agony on Thursday.
For Jackon, the senior defensive back who had just played his final game for the Vols (7-6, 4-4 SEC), it was a painful conclusion to a rollercoaster career.
“It just hurt,” Jackson said. “(That’s) what was going through my mind. I laid it on the line for my brothers, then they did the same. It just hurt not coming out with a win.”
Jackson was one of several Tennessee players that experienced the tumultuous years of the Jeremy Pruitt era, which ended nearly a year ago with a 3-8 finish before Pruitt was ultimately fired last January, leading to the hiring of Josh Heupel from Central Florida.
More than 20 players bolted from the team through the transfer portal upon Pruitt’s dismissal and the prospects for Heupel’s first season weren’t much because of it. Still, those players that stayed behind, including Jackson, took part in a run that was better than most had expected.
“You walk in that locker room and you could see it when they walked off the field,” Heupel said. “It hurt, right? Shoot, if it ever doesn’t, then you’ve got the wrong group of guys inside the building. They’re prideful. They care. I think that shows up in the way they competed tonight. But it’s shown in the growth over the last 11 months ... I’m proud of these guys, man. I really am ... This journey has been awesome with these guys.”
Jackson can attest to that growth in the past year, especially compared to where the team was before Heupel’s arrival.
It showed up in dominating conference wins over South Carolina and Missouri. It showed up in the fourth quarter of a thrilling road win over rival Kentucky. It even showed up in close losses against Ole Miss and Pittsburgh where this Tennessee squad turned heartbreaking defeat into the opportunity to bounce back the following week.
“Honestly, one word that has stuck out to me is ‘growth,” Jackson said. “Coming off of last year, we were falling apart. As soon as Coach (Heupel) and his staff got here, (the growth) was way higher than what we had it ... The young guys, I’ve seen change in them ... Growth is really the biggest thing.”
An overtime defeat did little to undo the overall success that was the Vols’ season. Their highlights included becoming the highest-scoring offense in school history at 484 points to go along with other numerous records broken by quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Hooker threw for five touchdowns and 378 yards Thursday while Tillman caught three of those in a 150 receiving-yard showing, making him Tennessee’s first 1,000 yard receiver in a single season since Justin Hunter in 2012.
“This team is going to continue to get better,” Tillman said. “(The team) is going to continue to go to workouts and stay after to get better. This is our first year in the system.”
Both players announced they will return for a final year of eligibility in 2022, adding more reason for optimism of the direction of the program under Heupel with plenty to build off of between the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss and the season opener against Ball State at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 3.
“I see it as something we can build off of,” Hooker said. “Right now, remembering the loss. Changing that narrative is big.”
