Maryville College had to work hard to get Mykal Manfred on its campus.
The Scots recruited Manfred, a Gallatin native, for two years. Meanwhile, he received other offers and even “essentially committed” to another school, but due to issues with his chosen destination, he had to make a last-second switch.
Enter Maryville College, the school that had long wanted him. It helped, too, that Scots coach Pepe Fernandez mentored Greg Harper, Manfred’s high school coach, in 1985 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Maryville College had its man.
“We really saw (Manfred) as a goalkeeper of the year. We saw him as an All-USA South type goalkeeper,” Fernandez told The Daily Times.
Four years later, Fernandez’s vision became a reality, as Manfred was recently named the Collegiate Conference of the South Goalkeeper of the Year.
“Obviously, he lived up to those expectations,” Fernandez said.
Manfred has tallied three shutouts, 69 saves and a 1.63 goals against average this season, following up on a strong junior campaign in which he had three shutouts, 69 saves and a 1.26 goals against average.
He’s humble and praised his defense for making his job much easier, but still, the recognition was satisfying. Although goalkeepers usually direct teammates and have to stay mentally locked in all match, their efforts aren’t always honored with awards.
“Me and my keeper coach, Jon Taylor, have been talking about how it’s really hard to get recognition as a goalkeeper and how I’ve missed out on it the last few years,” Manfred said. “So it’s really gratifying to get it this year.”
“A lot of my keeper coaches, we’ve always talked about how after a game, you’re more tired mentally than you are physically,” he added, “because for the whole night, you’re talking and you’re organizing and you may only have like three or four shots in a game, but you have to talk the entire team and you have to make sure everybody’s where they’re supposed to be.
“The hardest thing is to keep your focus.”
If Fernandez was already convinced Manfred would stand out before he even set foot on campus, his confidence only grew once he saw the positive impact the 6-foot-3 goalkeeper had everywhere he went.
“The thing I think that’s most interesting about him, I think he’s a kid that’s been so visible on this campus,” Fernandez said. “When you bring kids like this to our campus, you want to help them become better people, better players, all the stuff.
“He’s been really such a good person, he’s helped make Maryville College a better place. A very visible, outspoken, positive figure on this campus. Obviously I’m proud of him for all of the things he’s done in soccer, but he’s done just that in the classroom and off the field, too.”
That’s because, while the recognition is satisfying, Manfred is concerned more with leaving a legacy inside the program he made an eleventh-hour decision to join.
“I always tell all the younger guys that I try to lead by example and I hope what they take from me is that even if soccer isn’t always going well or life in general isn’t going well, when you’re with your team, you’re friends,” Manfred said. “Just being free out there really benefits you in all your life.
“I always tell my teammates, while you’re playing, I want you all to enjoy it and do it at the best you can while you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.