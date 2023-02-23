The Maryville College men’s basketball team was well represented in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) regular season awards announced Thursday.
The Scots’ senior guard, Myles Rasnick, was named the CCS’ Player of the Year, while freshman Chase Morgan took home Sixth Man of the Year honors, as voted by the league’s coaches.
Rasnick was the only First Team selection for Maryville (16-8). Both Morgan and senior forward Charlie Cochran were named to the CCS Second Team, and sophomore forward Hayden Treadwell rounded out Maryville’s awards with a spot on the All-Sportsmanship team.
Rasnick did a little bit of everything for the Scots in route to their third consecutive regular season conference championship.
Last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, Rasnick kept up his elite defense while turning in the best offensive year of his career. He was a three-time CCS Player of the Week, and he surpassed 1,000 career points in the Scots’ regular-season finale last week.
Rasnick’s name was all over the CCS leaderboards, as he finished No. 4 in scoring (18.3 points per game), third in both assists (4.1 per game) and blocks (16), while also leading the conference in steals (2.4 per game) and free throw percentage (93.1%), a mark that ranks second nationally in Division III.
Rasnick reached double figures in 23 of the Scots’ 24 games this season, and has scored 20 or more points 10 times.
“It’s rare because most people when they experience success, they get complacent,” Scots head coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “And Myles is anti that. Myles is the epitome of the words ‘hard work’ and ‘consistency.’ He comes and he works every single day, on the floor, in the weight room, on his body. He always asks questions and he’s an exceptional teammate. That’s what makes him such a great player.”
Morgan, the freshman from Concord Christian, averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game for the Scots off the bench. He scored double-digit points in seven of the Scots’ last eight games of the year, a major reason why they finished the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Morgan, a three-time CCS Rookie of the Week, was the fourth-highest scorer on the team and was one of six Scots to appear in all 24 games this year. He has averaged 11 points per game since January — a 12-game stretch in which Maryville went 10-2.
“He was going up against high caliber competition for the first six weeks of his college career,” Placeres said. “As we got into conference play and he settled in a little more, we saw the brilliance that he played with the last two months of the season.”
Cochran, a Second Team honoree, recorded double-doubles in three of his last five games and tied for the conference lead with seven on the season. Cochran ranks second on the Scots in both points (12.4) and rebounds per game (6.8), marks which are eleventh and fourth in the CCS, respectively.
The decorated Scots will begin their CCS Tournament run in the semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. in Cooper Athletic Center as the conference’s No. 1 seed against No. 5 Piedmont (13-13).
Since the Scots are not in one of the 44 Division III conferences with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid for its champion, their only hope for March is to make one of the 20 Pool C slots which, according to Placeres, is split between about 380 programs.
A CCS Tournament championship could be what separates Maryville from the pack as it seeks its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018-19.
“I’d say right now, for those 20 slots there’s about 25 teams, and we’re in that mix,” Placeres said. “With a couple of days to go in our season, to have an opportunity to win another conference tournament championship for our program and have an opportunity to get to the NCAA Tournament, I know our guys are really excited.”
