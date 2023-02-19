Maryville College senior Myles Rasnick scored 14 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark, and the Scots finished a perfect Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) road slate with a 68-61 victory over Piedmont Saturday in Demorest, Georgia.
The Scots went 6-0 on the road in CCS play in 2022-23 and won their last eight games of the regular season.
Rasnick drained two free throws 22 seconds into the first half to reach and cross the 1,000-point threshold, becoming the 36th Scot to do so. The Knoxville native has accumulated 1,013 points for his career (995 at Maryville) and has at least one game in the CCS Tournament still on the schedule.
“I’ve had a front row seat to see his work day in and day out, in the weight room, in the film room, on the floor,” Scots coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “All that stuff translates to the game. He’s been as consistent a player as we’ve ever had in our program … It’s been a blessing as a coach to have a young man like that in the program.”
Rasnick entered the week 19 points shy of 1,000, but scored 18 in Maryville’s win at Berea Wednesday. He wasted no time reaching the accomplishment Saturday, completing the latest achievement of his decorated two-and-a-half year Maryville tenure.
Rasnick and junior point guard Daryl Rice both scored nine points in the first half as the Scots raced out to a 15-point lead, 36-21. Maryville (16-8, 10-2 CCS) shot 48% from the field and 45% from 3-point range while limiting the Lions to a 6-of-27 mark in the first 20 minutes.
Piedmont (12-13, 5-7), though, caught fire in the second half and shot over 50% from the field while the Scots just made 9-of-32 field goal attempts. Though they outscored Maryville in the second half, 40-32, the Scots’ first-half lead proved the needed advantage, as the Lions never came closer than a two-possession game with less than a minute to play.
Rice scored the game’s final three points, all at the free-throw line, to match Rasnick’s 14 and seal the win. Senior Charlie Cochran recorded his seventh double-double of the season with a 13-point, 13-rebound effort, while CCS rebounding leader Jose Rodriguez hauled in 10 boards.
Maryville College has won 19 of its last 20 regular-season conference road games under Placeres, including a 16-1 mark in the last three seasons. Five of Maryville’s eight wins in its current streak were away from Cooper Athletic Center, a welcome sight after its 2-2 start to CCS play.
“For us, it was continuing to play good basketball leading into the conference tournament,” Placeres said. “I’m really happy for our team, because at one point, what were we, 2-2 in league play? And we’ve been able to rattle off eight consecutive wins, and a lot of them came on the road.”
Despite winning three consecutive regular-season titles, the Scots’ only tournament championship in that span was in the COVID-shortened 2020-21, when the USA South was split between East and West divisions. The Scots then fell to LaGrange in the quarterfinal round at home last year.
As the CCS’ No. 1 seed, the Scots have a first-round bye and will host the winner of Berea-Piedmont in the semifinal round Friday in a rematch of one of its last two games.
Both teams present its own pros and cons to Placeres; Berea is more “vanilla” with its man-to-man defense and Piedmont utilizes an uncommon 2-2-1 zone, though he did like the Scots’ comfort-level in their second time against the Lions’ defense on Saturday. Seeing the unique defensive scheme for the second time in a week and the third time in one season would be an advantage for the Scots.
No matter the opponent, Placeres wants the Scots to focus on their brand of basketball, and he hopes it will be enough to end Rasnick’s career with a CCS tournament title.
“We’re going to focus on what we’ve done throughout this month of February, which is playing extremely tough defense, winning the rebounding battle and taking quality shots,” Placeres said. “We’re doing all the things that lead to winning at a consistent level. I’m excited for the challenge that Friday will bring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.