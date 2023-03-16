Maryville College head coach Raul Placeres remembers the conversations he had with Myles Rasnick as he tried to recruit the Division-I ETSU transfer nearly three years ago.
He told Rasnick, if he came to Maryville, not only would he be competing for championships every season, he would have the opportunity to be an All-Conference and All-Region player, a conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year, and if he worked hard enough, potentially an All-American.
Rasnick brought the last of those promises to fruition Wednesday when he was named a member of the Division III All-America Third Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Rasnick became the fourth Scot in team history to earn All-American honors by the nation’s coaches, joining Sydney Ellis (2003-04, 2004-05), Bobby Golden (2006-07) and Greg Hernandez (2009-10).
For Placeres, Rasnick’s fulfillment of his recruitment promises validates everything he strives to accomplish as a coach, from winning championships with his team to his players making a name for themselves on a national level and being rewarded for it.
“It validates the fact that when you talk to young men in the recruiting process about this, what they could potentially become or do, it validates that for me as a coach,” Placeres told the Daily Times. “Those are the things we talked about with Myles when we first recruited him. ‘You could be the Player of the Year, you could be the Defensive Player of the Year, you could be a First-Team All-Conference or All-Region guy. And if you continue to work at it, you could potentially be our next All-American.
“And all those things came to fruition.”
Rasnick was the Collegiate Conference of the South’s (CCS) Player of the Year in its inaugural season, leading Maryville College to its third consecutive regular-season title. The senior guard was fourth in the conference with 18.6 points per game, and he crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career; he finished with 1,038 points in three seasons at Maryville.
The Knoxville native and Webb product was named the CCS Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as he led the Scots to the first CCS tournament title, including a 24-point performance in the championship game. Over MC’s two tournament games, he scored 43 points and made five 3-pointers while totaling 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals.
Additionally, Rasnick led the conference in free-throw percentage (92.2%), the best single-season mark in program history. His career 89.5% clip from the free-throw line is the best percentage in Scots history.
Rasnick also locked down every opposing team’s top perimeter player while scoring at a high clip. The 2021-22 USA South Defensive Player of the Year led the CCS in steals (2.3 per game) and was third in blocked shots (19), both numbers significantly higher than the CCS Defensive Player of the Year Bershard Edwards, who totaled 1.6 steals per game without blocking a shot.
“As far as his personal legacy, he’s cemented himself as one of the very best,” Placeres said. “In my time at the college, he’s the best that I’ve ever coached because he’s done it on both ends. Not only was he the most outstanding player from an offensive standpoint in the league, he equally does that on the defensive side of the floor.”
As the Scots begin early offseason preparations for the 2023-24 season, Placeres hopes Rasnick’s latest achievement motivates his returners left with a sour taste in their mouth from missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid. Three of last year’s new Scots, Jackson Garner, Chase Morgan and Jose Rodriguez, were all the CCS’s Rookie of the Week at multiple points during the season; Morgan was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Placeres sees unlimited potential, not only for his team, but individually for those three freshmen, if they are willing to work for it and bring it to fruition, the same potential he saw in Rasnick nearly three years ago.
“They can potentially be that if they continue to work at it,” Placeres said. “Those are the three next guys that have a chance to push this team.”
