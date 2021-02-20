When Myles Rasnick drove to the left elbow and spun to his right with one second remaining in Saturday’s game, Raul Placeres knew his Scots were one second away from leaving Covenant with a victory.
The Maryville College coach watches Rasnick bury difficult shots every day during practice. So on the game’s final possession, Placeres called a play that placed the ball in the sophomore guard’s hands,
“The guys have the confidence as well in him,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “My thought process with getting him the ball was that he is making the shot and we are going home with the win.”
Both predictions became true. Rasnick’s spin move afforded him just enough separation from his defender to launch a shot at the buzzer. His jumper didn’t touch any part of the rim on its way through the net, propelling Maryville College to a 64-62 victory over Covenant on Saturday.
Nicholas Clifton led Maryville College (7-1, 7-1 USA South) with 15 points. Jekobe Coleman added 14 points and went 3-of-4 from the 3-point line in the second half to help his team rally from a 11-point deficit. Rasnick finished with 11.
The Scots still trailed Covenant, 53-43, with 12 minutes remaining in the game. From there, they outscored Covenant, 21-9, to win their sixth straight contest. They only shot 41% from the floor, but they overcame their shooting struggles by out-rebounding Covenant, 37-27.
They can clinch a USA South regular season title with a victory over LaGrange on Thursday.
“I challenged them at halftime because I didn’t think we were very tough in the first half,” Placeres said. “If you are going to compete for a championship, you are going to be in moments like this and you have to find a way to win a game. I thought our ball move got better. Our intensity and toughness on the defensive end was much better (in the second half) and we controlled the boards again.
”Championship-caliber teams have to find a way in games like today and I am really, really proud of our guys.”
