During the summer, coach Raul Placeres purchased a machine for his Maryville College basketball team that records how many shots players take each day.
It didn’t take long for Placeres to notice a trend: Myles Rasnick, a transfer from ETSU, was almost always one of the team leaders in shots taken per day. Rasnick logged at least 500 shots each day. More importantly, 85% of those shots went through the net. It was another reason why Placeres had a hunch that Rasnick was going to be special this season.
Rasnick didn’t have to wait long to reap the benefits of his hard work. Through six games, the sophomore guard leads the Scots in scoring (16.3 points per game) and is shooting 49.3% from the field, granting him a green light whenever he gets an open look.
Rasnick hopes to continue playing at a high level when Maryville College (5-1) travels to Berea this weekend for a two-game series.
“I think it starts with his maturity and his workman-like attitude — Myles is probably one of our hardest workers on and off the floor,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Everything that he does, he does at a high level and always with his teammates in mind. He’s a team-first guy even though he leads us in scoring.
“Even on days where he doesn’t shoot the ball very well, which are very few and far between, I am always reminding him, ‘next shot.’ I have all the confidence in the world that if he misses one, he is going to make the next shot he takes. As long as he is in this program — which, God-willing, is hopefully for another three more years — that is going to be the case. I trust his work ethic day in and day out and I know it’s going to come to fruition.”
Placeres knew Rasnick was going to be a special player when he watched him play at Webb School of Knoxville. He tried recruiting Rasnick, but Rasnick decided to play at the Division-I level after receiving all-state honors and leading Webb to the 2018 Div. II-A state title game in his senior year.
When Rasnick didn’t receive much playing time at ETSU, he wanted to transfer to a school where he could have a bigger role. That’s when Placeres resumed his recruitment of Rasnick. This time, he succeeded in luring him to Maryville. It helped that one of Rasnick’s closest friends since middle school — former Webb teammate Chase Ridenour — was also transferring to Maryville College from Tennessee Tech.
“I think we should have gone (to Maryville College) straight out of high school all along, but we went our different ways,” Rasnick said. “I think it was just meant to be that we came back and now we are together again. … We didn’t plan this, but when it happened, we felt like it was meant to be.”
Ridenour suffered an injury during the season opener and hasn’t returned to the lineup, but Rasnick has transformed the Scots into a USA South-championship contender. He’s been able to score from anywhere on the floor, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 56.5% from inside the arc. His ability to stretch the floor has also created more scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Rasnick has credited a lot of his success to his newfound appreciation for basketball. The unpredictable nature of the pandemic has taught him to treasure every moment he spends with his teammates and every shot he takes in Maryville College’s gym.
“Ever since we all got together, we’ve all been friends,” Rasnick said of his teammates. “We have always connected well on the floor and we’ve always had good chemistry. I think that’s what has led to us having such a successful year so far. We just kind of fitted together right away. Everyone has been really kind. It’s just been an easy transition.
“Nothing is really guaranteed in this time, so we’ve got to make the most of every single moment we have together because we don’t know when it’s going to stop. Every single time we are together, we are just trying to have the best time possible and I think that having that mentality has really helped us play well in the first six games. “
MOVING UP THE RANKS
So far, the Maryville College women’s team has throttled its competition. The Scots have won their first six games by an average margin of 41.6 points. They’ve won four of those contests by at least 30 points.
National outlets are beginning to notice the Scots’ success. D3hoops.com ranked Maryville College No. 15 in its Sunday poll. The Scots hope to remain unbeaten when they visit Brevard for a two-game series on Friday.
“It’s always exciting to be ranked,” Maryville College head coach Darrin Travillian said. “It’s hard because we aren’t all playing each other so you really don’t have a great comparison nationally, but anytime you see your kids get some national recognition, that’s a great honor for them.”
The Scots have experienced this success without their leading scorer Klaire Varney, who has missed the last four games with an injury. (Travillian didn’t have a timeline for her return) Courtney Carruthers, Elsa Eckenrod, Jordan Heifner and Shelby Hix have all bolstered Maryville College’s offense. The Scots have also suffocated their opponents defensively, limiting opponents to 43.2 points per game and 26.2% shooting from the field.
“This core group of seniors have been coming up together for the past three years,” Travillian said. “They have been developing as a group and developing that continuity and chemistry. … They have all played a bunch over the years, so you are kind of seeing what happens when a team has time to develop. They are definitely taking those next steps. During the last couple of years, we have added some really good pieces to that core group. Just seeing that development of the whole has been the key.”
